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Young Athlete Runs 5,000 km Across India to Support Leprosy-Affected Children
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 20th March 2026: Twenty-three-year-old Indian-Australian athlete Om Satija will arrive in Kolkata this Saturday, having completed 2,500 km of an ambitious 5,000 km run across India — from Kanyakumari to Kashmir via Kolkata. His journey, The One India Run, aims to raise awareness and funds for leprosy-affected children supported by Udayan in Barrackpore.
Now on Day 48 of a 100-day endurance challenge, Om is averaging 50 km a day. Through this extraordinary effort, he hopes to become the first person to run India’s east coast — marking a significant milestone in Indian endurance sport.
Beyond the physical feat, the One India Run seeks to inspire young people across the country to believe in the power of resilience, fitness, and individual action, while mobilising support for children from leprosy-affected communities.
“By running the length of India, I hope each step helps shine a light on the incredible stories of the children at”Udayan,” said Om“Satija. “With the support of people across the country, we can help create brighter, more empowered futur”s for them.”
To mark his arrival, a community event will be held on Sunday, 22 March at 8:00 AM at Ballygunge Arena, in collaboration with Kolkata-based run clubs. The event will include a 3 km run, a hybrid fitness session, and a celebratory “rave run” led by Om himself — who will swap running shoes for a saxophone to close the session.
The initiative aims to raise 60 lakh for Udayan, a residential home and school that supports 310 children from 21 leprosy colonies across West Bengal and Jharkhand — guiding them from childhood to livelihood in a stigma-free environment. So far, nearly 20 lakh has been raised through grassroots support and community engagement.
Mohan Chandran, Chairperson of Udayan. “At a time when leprosy remains a hidden issue, initiatives like this bring much-needed visibility and remind us of the power of youth to drive ”hange.”
India continues to account for over half of the world’s new leprosy cases each year, making awareness and sustained support critical.
Following Kolkata, Om will run to Barrackpore on Wednesday 25th March, where he will join Udayan’s 56th Anniversary celebrations and spend time with the children. The journey will then continue through West Bengal towards Kashmir, with stops at leprosy colonies in Durgapur and Asansol to engage with leprosy affected families who have entrusted their children to Udayan.
Now on Day 48 of a 100-day endurance challenge, Om is averaging 50 km a day. Through this extraordinary effort, he hopes to become the first person to run India’s east coast — marking a significant milestone in Indian endurance sport.
Beyond the physical feat, the One India Run seeks to inspire young people across the country to believe in the power of resilience, fitness, and individual action, while mobilising support for children from leprosy-affected communities.
“By running the length of India, I hope each step helps shine a light on the incredible stories of the children at”Udayan,” said Om“Satija. “With the support of people across the country, we can help create brighter, more empowered futur”s for them.”
To mark his arrival, a community event will be held on Sunday, 22 March at 8:00 AM at Ballygunge Arena, in collaboration with Kolkata-based run clubs. The event will include a 3 km run, a hybrid fitness session, and a celebratory “rave run” led by Om himself — who will swap running shoes for a saxophone to close the session.
The initiative aims to raise 60 lakh for Udayan, a residential home and school that supports 310 children from 21 leprosy colonies across West Bengal and Jharkhand — guiding them from childhood to livelihood in a stigma-free environment. So far, nearly 20 lakh has been raised through grassroots support and community engagement.
Mohan Chandran, Chairperson of Udayan. “At a time when leprosy remains a hidden issue, initiatives like this bring much-needed visibility and remind us of the power of youth to drive ”hange.”
India continues to account for over half of the world’s new leprosy cases each year, making awareness and sustained support critical.
Following Kolkata, Om will run to Barrackpore on Wednesday 25th March, where he will join Udayan’s 56th Anniversary celebrations and spend time with the children. The journey will then continue through West Bengal towards Kashmir, with stops at leprosy colonies in Durgapur and Asansol to engage with leprosy affected families who have entrusted their children to Udayan.
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