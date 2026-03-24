Nuclear Medicine Market Size, Share & Growth Graph By 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Nuclear Medicine Market Size The nuclear medicine market size was valued at USD 19.55 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 21.52 billion in 2026 to USD 47.66 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 10.45% during the forecast period (2026-2034), as per Straits Research Analysis. The nuclear medicine market is evolving through the growing integration of precision diagnostics and targeted radionuclide therapies, reshaping clinical pathways across oncology, cardiology, and neurology. Increasing adoption of PET-based imaging and novel radiotracers is enhancing early disease detection and treatment monitoring. The market is influenced by advancements in isotope production technologies and the expansion of decentralized radio pharmacy models, improving accessibility in emerging regions. Regulatory emphasis on radiation safety and complex supply chains continues to pose operational challenges. Strategic collaborations between nuclear facilities and biopharmaceutical companies are accelerating innovation. Rising demand for personalized medicine and theranostics is expected to drive sustained market expansion globally. Key Market Insights North America dominated the market with the largest share of 43.01% in 2025. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period at a CAGR of 12.45%. Based on product, the diagnostics segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.13% during the forecast period. Based on application, the urology segment dominated the market with a share of 25.12% in 2025. Based on end use, the hospitals segment dominated the market with a share of 56.21% in 2025. The US nuclear medicine market size was valued at USD 7.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.34 billion in 2026. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 19.55 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 21.52 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 47.66 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 10.45% Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Europe Key Market Players GE Healthcare, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Molecular Partners, Nordion (Canada), Inc., Bracco Imaging S.P.A

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Emerging Trends in Nuclear Medicine Market Growing Integration of AI-driven Imaging Analysis

The integration of theragnostic with artificial intelligence-driven imaging analysis is emerging as a defining trend, where AI enhances lesion detection, quantification, and therapy response prediction, thereby improving clinical decision-making and expanding the applicability of nuclear medicine. This trend is pushing the market toward more data-driven and personalized treatment pathways while compelling manufacturers to invest in software-integrated radiopharmaceutical solutions and collaborative platforms that combine imaging agents with diagnostic algorithms.

Increasing Preference for Decentralized Production

A growing shift toward decentralized production using compact cyclotrons and on-site radio pharmacies is transforming supply dynamics, particularly for short half-life isotopes that require immediate use. This evolution is reducing reliance on large centralized facilities and enabling smaller healthcare centers to adopt nuclear medicine procedures, thereby expanding the market footprint while encouraging manufacturers to design scalable, low-footprint production technologies and flexible distribution models.

Market Drivers Rising Clinical Preference for Targeted Alpha Therapies and Expansion of Nuclear Medicine in Non-Oncology Indications Drives Market

The increasing clinical success of targeted alpha therapies in treating resistant and metastatic cancers is driving demand within the nuclear medicine market, as these therapies offer higher precision and reduced collateral damage compared to conventional treatments. This is accelerating adoption across oncology centers and prompting manufacturers to focus on the development and commercialization of high-potency alpha-emitting isotopes and associated delivery mechanisms.

The growing use of nuclear imaging in niche indications like cardiac amyloidosis and infection imaging is broadening the clinical scope of the market beyond traditional oncology applications. This expansion is increasing procedure volumes and diversifying revenue streams while motivating manufacturers to develop specialized tracers targeting rare and previously underdiagnosed conditions.

Market Restraints Logistical Challenges and Strict Regulatory Requirements Restrain Nuclear Medicine Market Growth

The inherent logistical challenges associated with ultra-short half-life isotopes, which require rapid production, transport, and administration, are restricting large-scale adoption in regions lacking infrastructure. This constraint limits market penetration and increases operational costs, compelling manufacturers to invest in advanced logistics, localized production solutions, and stability-enhancing technologies to maintain competitiveness.

Strict regulatory requirements surrounding radiation safety, waste disposal, and handling protocols are creating operational complexities for healthcare providers, which can slow down adoption and increase compliance costs. These regulatory pressures influence market growth and require manufacturers to design safer, user-friendly radiopharmaceuticals and delivery systems that align with evolving safety standards.

Market Opportunities Advancements of Novel Isotopes and Expansion of Theranostics Offer Growth Opportunities for Nuclear Medicine Market Players

Advancement of novel isotopes with improved half-lives and emission characteristics opens opportunities for players by enabling more efficient imaging and targeted therapy with reduced logistical constraints. This offers growth opportunities for companies to develop new radiopharmaceuticals that are easier to transport and use in diverse clinical settings. Manufacturers can invest in isotope research, enhance production capabilities, and strengthen intellectual property portfolios. Hospitals and diagnostic centers can adopt these isotopes to expand service offerings and improve patient access. The availability of advanced isotopes supports broader clinical applications and increases overall market utilization.

Expansion of theranostics opens opportunities for players by combining diagnosis and targeted therapy in a single approach. Companies can develop paired radiopharmaceuticals for precise cancer treatment. Firms such as Novartis are expanding their presence in this space with integrated solutions. Hospitals start using these approaches to improve treatment accuracy and workflow efficiency. Theranostics is gradually becomes a standard care model, increasing demand and overall market value.

Regional Insights North America: Market Leadership Driven by Integrated Isotope Production and Strong Clinical Adoption Frameworks

North America dominated the market with 43.01% share in 2025 due to its well-established ecosystem of isotope production, regulatory support, and clinical utilization. The region benefits from a dense network of nuclear reactors and cyclotrons that ensures a relatively stable supply of critical isotopes, addressing one of the key bottlenecks in this market. Countries in this region are also among the largest producers of medical radioisotopes globally, which strengthens domestic availability and export potential. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and high procedural volumes for PET and SPECT imaging supports consistent demand. Strong collaboration between public institutions and private companies in radiopharmaceutical innovation is enabling faster translation of research into clinical practice, sustaining regional dominance.

The US market is propelled by its leadership in radiopharmaceutical development and commercialization, supported by extensive clinical trial networks and FDA-driven approvals. The country demonstrates high adoption of advanced nuclear imaging modalities due to the growing burden of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, which are key use cases for nuclear medicine. Major investments in targeted radionuclide therapy and theranostics are expanding treatment pathways beyond diagnostics. The presence of leading companies and academic medical centers enables continuous pipeline development of novel tracers, which accelerates clinical adoption and keeps the country at the forefront of innovation.

Canada's nuclear medicine market is shaped by its strong, government-supported isotope production capabilities and research programs. The country plays a significant role in global isotope supply, supported by national nuclear laboratories and long-term scientific funding strategies aimed at expanding nuclear medicine applications. Strategic planning initiatives for nuclear science and isotope development are focused on strengthening domestic production and advancing medical applications through the next decade. This focus ensures supply reliability while fostering innovation in diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, making Canada a critical contributor to the regional market.

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Driven by Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion and Rising Isotope Demand

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.45% during the forecast period due to expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing access to nuclear medicine procedures. Governments across the region are investing in nuclear medicine facilities, cyclotron installations, and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing to meet rising demand. The region is also witnessing increased participation in isotope production, with several countries contributing to global supply chains. Growing awareness of early disease diagnosis and the rising incidence of chronic diseases are accelerating the adoption of PET and SPECT imaging, positioning the Asia Pacific as a high-growth region.

India's market is advancing through strong domestic isotope production supported by government nuclear programs and expanding public healthcare infrastructure. The country has developed capabilities in producing key medical isotopes and is continuously increasing the number of nuclear medicine departments in public hospitals. This localized production reduces dependency on imports and improves accessibility to nuclear medicine procedures. Increasing cancer incidence and government initiatives to strengthen tertiary care services are further driving demand, creating a steady growth trajectory for the market.

South Korea's nuclear medicine market is supported by its advanced nuclear reactor technology and focus on exporting medical isotopes. The country is recognized among key global producers of radioisotopes, which enhances both domestic availability and international trade potential. Strong government backing for nuclear technology and healthcare innovation is enabling the development of high-quality radiopharmaceuticals. The integration of advanced imaging systems with domestically produced isotopes is improving clinical efficiency and driving adoption across hospitals.

Japan's market is driven by its rapidly aging population and high demand for precision diagnostics and targeted therapies. The country has a well-established nuclear medicine infrastructure supported by advanced imaging technologies and continuous innovation in radiopharmaceuticals. Japan is also a notable contributor to global isotope production, ensuring a stable supply for domestic healthcare systems. The increasing focus on early detection of neurological and oncological conditions is expanding the use of PET imaging, while ongoing research in targeted therapies is strengthening the therapeutic segment.

By Product

The diagnostics segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.13% during the forecast period due to the rising clinical reliance on early and precise disease detection, particularly in oncology and cardiology. Within this, SPECT continues to maintain widespread usage because of its cost-effectiveness and established infrastructure, while PET is accelerating growth through higher sensitivity and quantitative imaging capabilities. The increasing adoption of advanced tracers such as F-18-based compounds and prostate-specific imaging agents is strengthening diagnostic accuracy and expanding clinical indications. This segment benefits from the growing preference for non-invasive diagnostic pathways and the continuous expansion of radiotracer availability, which collectively drive higher procedural volumes and faster market expansion.

The therapeutics segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.12% during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of targeted radionuclide therapies, particularly in oncology treatment protocols. Alpha emitters such as Ra-223 are gaining traction due to their high precision and minimal damage to surrounding tissues, making them suitable for metastatic cancers. Beta emitters, including Lu-177 and Y-90, are widely utilized owing to their established efficacy in treating neuroendocrine tumors and other malignancies. Brachytherapy continues to contribute through localized treatment approaches using isotopes like Iodine-125 and Iridium-192. The shift toward personalized medicine and the success of theranostics accelerate the demand for therapeutic nuclear medicine, positioning this segment as a key growth engine.

By Application

The urology segment dominated the application landscape with a share of 25.12% in 2025 due to the high prevalence of prostate cancer and the increasing adoption of nuclear imaging and targeted radioligand therapies for its diagnosis and treatment. Advanced PET tracers specifically designed for prostate cancer detection have significantly improved disease localization and staging accuracy. The integration of diagnostic and therapeutic approaches in urology has enhanced treatment outcomes, leading to higher clinical acceptance. Strong pipeline development and increasing screening rates are sustaining this segment's leading position in the market.

The endocrine tumor segment is the fastest-growing application segment, with a CAGR of 11.45% during the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of neuroendocrine tumors and the effectiveness of nuclear medicine in both diagnosis and treatment. Radiopharmaceuticals targeting specific receptors enable precise tumor localization and therapy, particularly using isotopes like Lu-177. The growing adoption of theragnostic approaches in endocrine disorders is improving patient outcomes and driving demand. Expanding clinical evidence and increasing physician awareness are further accelerating growth in this segment.

By End Use

Hospitals dominated the end-use segment with a share of 56.21% in 2025 due to their comprehensive infrastructure, availability of advanced imaging systems, and capacity to handle complex radiopharmaceutical procedures. They serve as primary centers for both diagnostic imaging and therapeutic interventions, supported by skilled professionals and regulatory compliance capabilities. The ability to manage high patient volumes and offer integrated care pathways strengthens their leading market share.

The diagnostic centers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.63% during the forecast period due to increasing demand for outpatient imaging services and shorter turnaround times. These centers focus on specialized imaging services such as PET and SPECT scans, offering cost-efficient and accessible diagnostic solutions. The expansion of standalone imaging facilities and rising preference for decentralized healthcare delivery are contributing to their rapid growth trajectory.

Competitive Landscape

The nuclear medicine market exhibits moderate fragmentation, where a handful of large integrated players coexist with numerous regional and niche specialists, creating a competitive but not fully consolidated environment. Established companies dominate through vertically integrated operations spanning isotope production, radio pharmacy networks, and imaging technologies, enabling them to compete on supply chain control, regulatory compliance, broad product portfolios, and global distribution strength. Emerging and mid-sized players compete by focusing on innovation in targeted radiopharmaceuticals, novel isotopes, and precision therapies, often leveraging partnerships with academic institutions and agile development models to accelerate commercialization. Competition across the market is therefore shaped less by price and more by technological differentiation, manufacturing capabilities, and access to short half-life isotopes, which create natural entry barriers.

In February 2026, Molecular Partners entered a strategic collaboration with Eckert & Ziegler to develop and manufacture Radio-DARPin therapeutics, combining targeted biologics with radioisotopes for cancer treatment. In February 2026, Starget Pharma raised USD 18 million in Series A funding to advance radiopharmaceutical therapies.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 19.55 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 21.52 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 47.66 Billion CAGR 10.45% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Nuclear Medicine Market GE Healthcare Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd Molecular Partners Nordion (Canada), Inc. Bracco Imaging S.P.A Starget Pharma The institute for radioelements (IRE) NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd. The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization Eczacıbaşı-Monrol Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc Eckert & Ziegler Mallinckrodt Cardinal Health Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Diagnostics SPECT TC-99m TL-201 GA-67 I-123 Others PET F-18 SR-82/RB-82 PYLARIFY (piflufolastat F 18) Illuccix (gallium Ga 68 gozetotide) Others Therapeutics Alpha Emitters RA-223 Others Beta Emitters I-131 Y-90 SM-153 Re-186 Lu-177 Others Brachytherapy Cesium-131 Iodine-125 Palladium-103 Iridium-192 Others

Cardiology SPECT PET Therapeutic Applications Neurology Oncology Thyroid SPECT Therapeutic Applications Lymphoma Bone Metastasis SPECT Therapeutic Applications Endocrine Tumor Pulmonary Scans Urology Other

Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Others

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Nuclear Medicine Market Segments By ProductBy ApplicationBy End UseBy Region