Fresh Snowfall And Rain Transform Doda's Bhalesa Into A Paradise

Following continuous rainfall in the plains and fresh snowfall in the upper reaches of Bhalesa over the past 24 hours, the region has witnessed a refreshing transformation. With the skies clearing this morning, the mountains of Bhalesa are once again shining beautifully, presenting a breathtaking scene for locals and visitors alike.

The combination of rain-soaked greenery in the lower areas and snow-capped peaks in the higher reaches has created a picturesque landscape.

The region witnessed the stunning views, capturing the beauty of the mountains after the overnight weather activity.

January Snowfall Ends Prolonged Dry Spell

Doda began receiving heavy snowfall from the last week of January this year, after a prolonged dry spell of nearly three months in both the plains and upper reaches of Doda's Bhalesa and its adjoining areas. As the snow blanketed the entire region, people expressed a sense of significant relief and happiness at the much-awaited snowfall.

Widespread Disruptions Caused by Heavy Snow

Around one foot of snow was recorded in the plains, while the upper hilly regions received nearly two to three feet of snowfall. All essential services, including electricity and water supply, were disrupted. Roads, including highways and link roads, were blocked due to landslides, fallen trees, and heavy snow accumulation. Only emergency services were permitted until conditions improved in the area.

Eventually, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) closed due to heavy rain and snowfall, with movement also stopped at Jakhani Chowk in Udhampur. The snowfall also led to the disruption of air travel, with Srinagar Airport and IndiGo Airlines announcing temporary suspension and cancellation of several flights.

Authorities halted all types of traffic at safer locations on NH-44 as a precautionary measure because of slippery road conditions with heavy rains and snow accumulating up to Ramsoo.

Thus, recent continuous rainfall in the plains and fresh snowfall in the upper reaches of Bhalesa over the past 24 hours have transformed the region and made it more refreshing, presenting a scenic view for people. (ANI)

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