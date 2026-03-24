Bengaluru Horror: Man Brutally Murdered In Ramamurthy Nagar, Shocking Footage Goes Viral

Bengaluru residents are once again grappling with fear and disbelief following the gruesome murder of 27-year-old Kiran V in Ramamurthy Nagar. The shocking attack, carried out in the early hours of Sunday, has left citizens questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement and the city's ability to ensure public safety. Disturbing mobile phone footage reportedly shows the accused striking Kiran repeatedly with a jack rod in broad daylight, even after he had succumbed to his injuries.

Incidents such as this underline a troubling reality: criminals are increasingly emboldened, seemingly unafraid of police intervention or the justice system. The incident has reignited debates about governance, policing, and the urgent need for citizens to feel secure in their own neighbourhoods.

Incident Details: Murder Over Money Dispute

According to police sources, the victim, Kiran V, a resident of Bhovi Colony in Kalkere, was allegedly killed following an altercation over money. The accused, Yuvaraj S, 28, an auto driver, and his friend Gangaraj S, 26, a store executive at an online grocery firm, fled the scene but were apprehended by Ramamurthy Nagar police near Kolar within six hours of the crime, following a tip-off.

Investigations suggest that Kiran, who was unemployed, had been pressuring Yuvaraj and others for funds to support his drinking habits and personal needs. Despite repeated warnings, Kiran allegedly continued to demand money, which eventually led to the confrontation.

The incident reportedly occurred between 4 am and 4.30 am, when Kiran intercepted the auto in which Yuvaraj and Gangaraj were travelling. After a heated argument over money, Yuvaraj allegedly struck Kiran multiple times on the head with a jack rod, causing fatal injuries. Locals later found the body and alerted authorities.

During police interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the murder. Authorities are conducting further questioning to verify the exact sequence of events and motive. It was also revealed that Kiran had been involved in three prior cases related to assault for money.

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Social Media Reacts: Residents Express Shock

The incident has provoked outrage among Bengaluru residents, with many taking to social media to voice their concerns.

One user commented:“This happened just 100 metres from my home. We are staying in this area for the last 25 years but have never heard or seen such a barbaric killing.”

Another user wrote:“When criminals don't have fear of law, authorities and administration, crimes will be on the rise.”

These reactions highlight the public's growing frustration and the pressing need for visible policing and swift justice.

Public Demand: Urgent Measures Needed

The murder has intensified calls for stricter action against repeat offenders and criminals. Citizens are demanding quicker investigations, stronger enforcement of law, and proactive policing to restore confidence. Authorities are urged to treat such incidents as a wake-up call, ensuring that Bengaluru is not only safe on paper but also in reality, and that justice is delivered swiftly and effectively.

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