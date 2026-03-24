India, UK Reaffirm Defence Partnership As Air Chiefs Hold High-Level Talks

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), held a high-level interaction on Tuesday with Harvey Smyth, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) of the Royal Air Force, reaffirming the growing strength of the India-United Kingdom defence partnership. The discussion highlighted the continuing exchange of instructors as a key pillar of bilateral cooperation and emphasised significant progress in enhancing defence intelligence collaboration. The CDS also commended the successful conduct of the 17th Military Sub Group Meeting and expressed confidence in advancing a deeper, more integrated, and future-ready defence engagement.

Deepening Defence and Air Domain Cooperation

The UK's Chief of the Air Staff, Sir Harvey Smyth, began his three-day visit to India on Monday. According to the British High Commission in India, the visit highlights the deepening defence cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the air domain, through expanded training, operational exchanges, and strategic engagement.

The CAS began his visit by paying homage to fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in the national capital and reviewing a Guard of Honour presented by the Indian Air Force. He also held talks with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, focusing on evolving security threats and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two air forces further.

Joint Training and Instructor Exchange

The discussions come as India and the UK continue to expand collaboration through joint training programmes and educational exchanges. The statement noted that in February this year, both countries signed an agreement under which the Indian Air Force will deploy three Qualified Flying Instructors to Royal Air Force Valley, a key training base for British fast jet pilots. An Indian instructor is already contributing at RAF College Cranwell.

The two air chiefs are also scheduled to visit Air Force Station Gwalior to gain insights into the IAF's operational procedures and best practices in countering emerging aerial threats.

Reaffirming a Strong Partnership

Earlier, speaking on the visit, Smyth said it was a privilege to engage with India and build on the strong defence partnership, underlining that ongoing exchanges reflect "depth of trust, shared professionalism, and mutual commitment". "I look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to deepen the cooperation between our air forces in the years ahead," he added.

Commodore Chris Saunders, Defence Adviser at the British High Commission, said the visit underscores the strategic importance both nations attach to strengthening defence ties. He noted that embedding IAF instructors within UK training establishments and increasing multi-domain cooperation represent a substantive enhancement of bilateral engagement. He further highlighted that this marks the fourth and most senior flag-rank visit from the UK to India in 2026, signalling continued momentum in the defence partnership.

During his visit, the UK Air Chief is also expected to meet other members of India's civil and military leadership to further advance cooperation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)