Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK Calls NDA Alliance 'Impactless', Cites Splits

DMK Dismisses NDA Alliance as 'Impactless'

DMK spokesperson Sarvanan Annadurai has dismisseed the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu as impactless following a seat-sharing pact announced by them. Annadurai also highlighted the divisions within allies like the PMK and the declining influence of the AMMK. Speaking to ANI, Annadurai said, "They have finalised their seats, but it is not going to have any impact. If you look at the PMK, which is allied with the ADMK, it is a divided house, and AMMK, which they say is a good force in the South Tamil Nadu region. Most of the bigwigs from the party have left AMMK and have joined the DMK party, or they are not supporting AMMK. That is the situation that is prevailing. Regarding the BJP, whoever has allied with them since 2014 has not been able to win any elections. How will this election be any different? That is the question..."

NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing Pact

His remarks came after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming 234-member legislative assembly elections.

Under the agreement, the alliance led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will contest 178 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been allotted 27 seats, followed by the Pattali Makkal Katchi with 18 seats, and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam with 11 seats.

The announcement was made by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami during a joint press conference at the party's headquarters in Chennai. The event was attended by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, and AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran.

Key Election Details

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties. Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

(ANI)

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