Safety Guidelines, Helplines Issued By Qatar Authorities During Rain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As the Qatar Meteorology Department forecasts rain accompanied by thunder and wind in the country, various government bodies have issued safety guidelines and helpline contact details.

The Ministry of Interior advised motorists to reduce their speed and use windshield wipers and to avoid overtaking while driving in the rain. It also urged drivers to maintain a safe distance to avoid rear-end collisions and to use brakes gradually to slow down.

"Do not be tricked by water puddles and do not attempt to test them," the Ministry warned in a social media post.

The Municipality Ministry also issued an advisory stating that citizens and residents should keep rooftops clean and check water drainage systems regularly.

Al Wakrah recorded highest rainfall on March 23 Meteorology Department warns of thundery rain, strong wind

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It advised pedestrians to stay away from open drainage openings, electrical sources in parks and streets and to avoid walking in waterlogged areas. The Ministry further urged the community to ensure clear access for emergency response teams.

The Ministry also added that they can report water accumulation through its 'OUN' app or contact its customer care at 184. It assured that emergency teams are working round the clock.

The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, stated that its teams are working 24/7 to monitor drainage networks and ensure highways and tunnels are free of rainwater accumulations.

The Authority said that it can be contacted through 188, its social media channels or via email at [email protected] for any concerns that motorists might face due to the current weather conditions.





