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Wellfit To Open Its First Fitness Centre In Abu Dhabi In Summer 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Established in 2021, Wellfit is a leading fitness operator with five flagship fitness centers in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Marina, Meydan and Mirdif in Dubai and Madar at Aljada in Sharjah. Wellfit is part of Formative, UAE's largest gym portfolio by revenue, and owned and operated by Arada. Wellfit prides itself on its member-centric model which aspires to enable active living in the communities it serves. It does so by providing access to highly functional fitness centers offering flexible memberships that include access to group classes designed for every age at any stage. All fitness centers operated by Wellfit are equipped with market-leading fitness technologies that aim to provide advanced activity tracking and performance assessment system. About Arada: Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.
Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality. The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia. Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.
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Located in Reem Mall, the mega-club will be Wellfit's sixth in the UAE
The HYROX-affiliated flagship centre will be built around strength and conditioning, wellness and family-friendly fitness
Wellfit Reem Island will feature more than 120 cardio and strength machines, plus a range of studios and athletic areas
Established in 2021, Wellfit is a leading fitness operator with five flagship fitness centers in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Marina, Meydan and Mirdif in Dubai and Madar at Aljada in Sharjah. Wellfit is part of Formative, UAE's largest gym portfolio by revenue, and owned and operated by Arada. Wellfit prides itself on its member-centric model which aspires to enable active living in the communities it serves. It does so by providing access to highly functional fitness centers offering flexible memberships that include access to group classes designed for every age at any stage. All fitness centers operated by Wellfit are equipped with market-leading fitness technologies that aim to provide advanced activity tracking and performance assessment system. About Arada: Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.
Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality. The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia. Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.
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