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Türkiye's BIST 100 Closes Monday with Gains
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark equity index posted solid gains Monday, with Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closing at 13,168.16 points — a 0.92% daily advance that pushed the index 120.44 points above last week's final settlement.
The index opened the week at 12,853.05 points, oscillating between a session low of 12,632.41 and a daily peak of 13,168.16 before locking in its closing figure.
Market capitalization for the BIST 100 stood at approximately 12.85 trillion Turkish liras, equivalent to roughly $291.3 billion, as trading volume reached 252 billion liras — or $5.70 billion — over the course of the session.
Advancers outpaced decliners across the index, with 53 constituent stocks finishing in positive territory against 45 that retreated from their prior close.
In commodities, gold commanded $4,400 per ounce while Brent crude futures changed hands at $97.50 per barrel, both figures recorded as of 6:45 p.m. local time (1545 GMT).
On the currency front, the US dollar fetched 44.3160 Turkish liras, the euro traded at 51.4440 liras, and the British pound exchanged for 59.4640 liras.
The index opened the week at 12,853.05 points, oscillating between a session low of 12,632.41 and a daily peak of 13,168.16 before locking in its closing figure.
Market capitalization for the BIST 100 stood at approximately 12.85 trillion Turkish liras, equivalent to roughly $291.3 billion, as trading volume reached 252 billion liras — or $5.70 billion — over the course of the session.
Advancers outpaced decliners across the index, with 53 constituent stocks finishing in positive territory against 45 that retreated from their prior close.
In commodities, gold commanded $4,400 per ounce while Brent crude futures changed hands at $97.50 per barrel, both figures recorded as of 6:45 p.m. local time (1545 GMT).
On the currency front, the US dollar fetched 44.3160 Turkish liras, the euro traded at 51.4440 liras, and the British pound exchanged for 59.4640 liras.
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