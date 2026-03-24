Back To Online School: UAE Families Juggle Work, Life As Homes Become Classrooms

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Schools across the UAE resumed the new academic term online, but for many families, the shift has once again blurred the lines between home, work and school.

Dining tables have turned into shared desks, bedrooms into quiet corners for lessons, and parents are balancing office deadlines alongside supervising their children's learning.

International curriculum schools began their third term virtually, following directives for both public and private institutions. The country extended distance learning for all students until Friday, April 3, prioritising safety amid ongoing regional developments. The move follows an earlier transition to remote classes on March 2 and a subsequent spring break that lasted until March 22.

For working parents, the return to online learning has meant reconfiguring daily routines — often on the go. Some are relying on household help, while others are logging into meetings from kitchen counters, keeping one eye on emails and the other on their children's screens.