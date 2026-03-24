Vijay To Start Election Campaign From Perambur As TN Poll Preparations Intensify

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 24 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to commence his election campaign from the Perambur constituency in North Chennai on Wednesday, as political activity across Tamil Nadu gathers pace ahead of the voting scheduled for April 23.

The filing of nomination papers will begin on March 30, and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, when results will also be declared.

With the election timeline now in place, major political parties have intensified their preparations across the state. Key players, including the DMK, AIADMK and the NDA, have stepped up campaign efforts, focusing on alliance negotiations, seat-sharing arrangements and finalising candidates.

Discussions among alliance partners are ongoing, with parties simultaneously working on their manifestos and grassroots mobilisation strategies.

The 2026 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu is expected to witness a four-cornered contest. In addition to the DMK and AIADMK-led alliances, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which is entering the electoral arena for the first time, are likely to contest independently.

While candidates for all 234 Assembly constituencies are yet to be officially announced, Vijay's likely debut from Perambur has already drawn significant attention. His entry into electoral politics is seen as a key factor that could influence the dynamics of the contest, particularly in urban constituencies.

In preparation for his campaign, Vijay has reportedly acquired a bungalow in Kannadasan Nagar near Kodungaiyur, which will serve as his campaign base. A 'puja' ceremony is scheduled to be held at the residence on Wednesday morning, marking the formal launch of his election activities.

Following the ceremony, Vijay is expected to begin canvassing in Perambur the same day. He is likely to spend the next two days visiting various localities, interacting with voters and seeking support as part of an intensive outreach programme.

With campaigning set to gather momentum, the coming days are expected to see heightened political activity across Tamil Nadu as parties move to consolidate their positions ahead of polling day.