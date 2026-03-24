Awqaf Digital Campaign Raises Qr2m To Build Mosque In Al Murrah East

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has successfully secured QR2m in charitable contributions to build an endowment project for the construction of a mosque in Al Murrah East, following a high-impact digital fundraising campaign launched during the last ten days of Ramadan.

The funds were collected through the directorate's official website and mobile application, in addition to direct in-person donations at its headquarters.

The campaign, which called on the public to contribute to building a neighbourhood mosque, reached its full target within just three days, reflecting strong community engagement and the growing influence of digital platforms in promoting charitable giving.

The initiative was spearheaded by social media influencer Hamad Al Fadala, whose online appeal encouraged widespread participation. His campaign motivated individuals and fellow influencers to share and support the cause, significantly accelerating donations. Contributors were reminded that every share and contribution carries spiritual reward, in line with the Prophetic teaching that guiding others to brings equal reward.

The planned mosque will be constructed in Al Rayyan's Al Murrah East area on a 430-square-metre plot, with a capacity to accommodate approximately 240 worshippers. The project aims to meet the religious needs of the growing community while enhancing local services.

Hassan bin Abdullah Al Marzouqi (pictured), Director-General of the General Directorate of Endowments, praised the efforts of Al Fadala and the public response to the campaign.

He highlighted how such initiatives demonstrate the integration of institutional efforts with community participation, strengthening awareness of endowments and their role in sustainable development.

Al Marzouqi also expressed appreciation to donors, noting that the strong turnout reflects the deep-rooted culture of endowment in Qatari society and a rising awareness of its long-term social impact.

He called for continued support for mosque construction projects to keep pace with urban expansion and ensure adequate religious infrastructure.

The mosque project is funded through the endowment fund dedicated to serving mosques, which supports the construction, maintenance of mosques across the country. This fund plays a key role in sustaining mosque services and reinforcing their function as centres of worship, guidance, and community cohesion.

The campaign itself was inspired by Al Fadala's personal discovery of an opportunity to contribute to building a mosque near his home. He then expanded the idea into a broader public initiative, inviting others to participate in funding an entire mosque.

The General Directorate of Endowments noted that several mosque projects remain open for endowment contributions across Qatar, including in Muaither North, Al Mashaf in Al Wakrah, Rawdat Aba Al Hiran in Al Rayyan, and Umm Al Abiriya in Umm Salal. Donors can select projects online and contribute through multiple channels, including bank cards, mobile services, and dedicated hotlines.