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Gold Prices Witness Record-Breaking Drop In A Single Day

Gold Prices Witness Record-Breaking Drop In A Single Day


2026-03-24 02:03:26
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Gold prices across the country have recorded an unusual decline today.

The price of gold per tola has dropped by Rs 43,600, bringing it down to Rs 447,762, while the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs 37,380 to Rs 383,883.

Also Read: Eid Approaches as Gold Prices See Sharp Decline Across Pakistan

In the international market, gold prices have also fallen by $436, reaching $4,250 per ounce.

This is being described as the largest single-day drop in gold prices.

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Tribal News Network

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