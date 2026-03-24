PM Modi, Amit Shah, Jaishankar, Others Threatened In Bomb Threat Mail To Delhi Assembly Speaker - What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta received a bomb threat mail on Tuesday that threatened to blow up the Assembly building as well as the Vidhan Sabha Metro Station in the national capital.

The mail also contained threats to Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, reported news agency Pciting the office of the Delhi Assembly Speaker. Mint could not verify this information.

The threat was received via an email to the Assembly at 7:28 am, followed by another email to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am, reported PTI.

The threat sparked inspection at the Delhi Assembly premises, videos accessed by Hindustan Times showed.

However, nothing suspicious has been found in the searches so far and necessary police arrangements are in place, HT reported.

Tuesday's bomb threat e-mail to the Delhi Assembly Speaker is the latest in a series of such bomb threats sent to various institutions in the national capital over the past few months, with schools being targeted in particular.

Earlier this month, at least three banks and six schools in the city received bomb threat emails. Among the banks that received the threats were the Axis Bank branch in Connaught Place, State Bank of India AIIMS Branch and the SBI in east Delhi's Shahdara, news agency PTI had reported.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)