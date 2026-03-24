Ranveer Singh Top 20 Superhit Songs | Energetic Hits That Defined His Stardom | Entertainment Dhurandhar starer Ranveer Singh has delivered some of Bollywood's most electrifying tracks-from high-energy dance numbers to romantic chartbusters. Known for his unmatched vibe and screen presence, his songs have ruled parties and playlists alike. Here's a nostalgic list of his top 20 superhit songs that fans still love.

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