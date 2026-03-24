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S. Korean Generals File Lawsuits to Overturn 2024 Martial Law Penalties
(MENAFN) A group of senior military officials in South Korea has taken legal action against the Defense Ministry after being penalized for their alleged involvement in the unsuccessful 2024 martial law attempt linked to former President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to reports released Tuesday.
Out of dozens of high-ranking officers disciplined over the incident, seven generals have formally filed lawsuits seeking to overturn the measures imposed on them. The move marks an escalation beyond internal appeals, which many others have pursued.
Among those contesting the penalties in court are former defense intelligence chief Moon Sang-ho and former drone operations commander Kim Yong-dae.
In addition, a larger group of nearly 30 generals has submitted appeals to challenge the Defense Ministry’s disciplinary decisions, though they have not yet initiated legal proceedings to nullify the sanctions.
Only one officer, Kwak Jong-keun, previously head of the Army Special Warfare Command, has accepted the punishment without contest.
According to reports, the Defense Ministry conducted an extensive internal investigation involving hundreds of officers and ultimately identified around 180 personnel suspected of playing a role in the December 2024 martial law bid.
Out of dozens of high-ranking officers disciplined over the incident, seven generals have formally filed lawsuits seeking to overturn the measures imposed on them. The move marks an escalation beyond internal appeals, which many others have pursued.
Among those contesting the penalties in court are former defense intelligence chief Moon Sang-ho and former drone operations commander Kim Yong-dae.
In addition, a larger group of nearly 30 generals has submitted appeals to challenge the Defense Ministry’s disciplinary decisions, though they have not yet initiated legal proceedings to nullify the sanctions.
Only one officer, Kwak Jong-keun, previously head of the Army Special Warfare Command, has accepted the punishment without contest.
According to reports, the Defense Ministry conducted an extensive internal investigation involving hundreds of officers and ultimately identified around 180 personnel suspected of playing a role in the December 2024 martial law bid.
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