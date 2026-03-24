Drishyam 3 Update: Mohanlal Film Postponed Check The New Release Date

Superstar Mohanlal's highly anticipated Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3 has been postponed, as confirmed by the actor himself. Fans are now eagerly waiting, building even more excitement for the movie's eventual release.

Superstar Mohanlal has officially confirmed that Drishyam 3's release date is pushed ahead. He posted on social media, "The past never stays silent...it only waits. Georgekutty arrives." He also announced the new release date along with this post.

This Malayalam thriller was first scheduled to hit theatres on April 2, 2026. But the makers have now decided to postpone its release, which means fans will have to wait a bit longer.

'Drishyam 3' will now release in theatres worldwide on May 21, 2026. Mohanlal confirmed this in his post on X. What makes this date special is that it's also Mohanlal's 66th birthday, making the release even more significant for his fans.

The past never stays silent...it only waits arrives, May 21st 2026.#Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release @jeethu4ever @antonypbvr @KumarMangat @jayantilalgada @AbhishekPathakk #MeenaSagar @aashirvadcine @PanoramaMovies @PenMovies @ram_rampagepix @Rajeshmenon1969... twitter/2r8KCVe98U

- Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 23, 2026

People are guessing that the makers decided to push 'Drishyam 3' because of the box office tsunami created by Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'. This is because Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Gabbar Singh', which released alongside 'Dhurandhar 2', suffered due to the clash. However, some reports also suggest that the ongoing tension in the Gulf region is the reason for the delay.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 5: First Monday Sees Slowdown Yet Outshines KGF Chapter 2 Hindi Records

Jeethu Joseph is directing this film. The cast includes Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and K. B. Ganesh Kumar. The Drishyam franchise started in 2013 and set a new benchmark in storytelling. Its sequel, Drishyam 2 (2021), was also a massive hit, and now the third part promises to bring back the same suspense.