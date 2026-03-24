Nitish Kumar's Son Nishant Joins Politics, Wishes State On Chhath Puja

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Janata Dal (United) Leader Nishant Kumar, on Tuesday, wishes the people of his state as well as of the country, on the occasion of Chhath Puja being celebrated today. He says, " It is Chhath Puja today. On this occasion, I extend my greetings to all the people of the state and the country..."

Political Debut and Praise for Father

Nishant recently joined politics, marking an unprecedented shift in Bihar politics. He formally joined the JD(U) on March 8, following in the footsteps of his father. After joining the party, Kumar addressed the party workers and heaped praise on his father, Nitish Kumar, for serving the state for 20 years. "I thank everyone. I will try to live up to the trust you all have placed in me. I, the entire Bihar and the entire country are proud of what my father has done in the last 20 years."

Reactions from Political Spectrum

Union Minister and NDA's Rajya Sabha candidate Ram Nath Thakur told ANI that Nishant Kumar is joining the party to remain connected with the people. "It was the decision of JDU workers and the common people that Nishant Kumar (son of CM Nitish Kumar) join the JDU and listen to the voice of the people... It is for the same reason that he is taking JDU membership today... It was his (Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's) wish to go to the Rajya Sabha..."

Bihar minister Ratnesh Sada called Nishant Kumar the "future of Bihar". "This is Bihar's future, and we will complete and demonstrate the work that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has left unfinished," Sada told ANI.

Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh extended "best wishes" to Nishant Kumar in his political journey.

Timing of Entry

The timing of Nishant's entry into the party is directly linked to a major transition made by his father. On Thursday, March 5, Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, signalling the end of his record-breaking tenure as Chief Minister. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)