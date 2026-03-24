Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, Victoria University

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Clarice Tang was awarded her Doctorate in 2015 for her work investigating the safety and feasibility of implementing an exercise programs for patients who are admitted to hospital with an acute exacerbation of COPD. She is also a highly experienced physiotherapist who has worked across a wide array of settings within a health service in multiple areas of physiotherapy such as the emergency department, advanced practice physiotherapy clinic and various management programs for chronic cardiorespiratory diseases. To date, she has received a total of $118, 000 in grants to further her work in improving self-management strategies and health literacy for people from Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities.

Dr Tang's research focusses on exploring new strategies to improve engagement and optimise management for people with chronic diseases. In combination with her clinical experience, she is also expanding her research interest into other areas of chronic diseases and is particularly passionate in improving engagement in physical activities and disease management for people with chronic diseases from a CALD background.

–present Senior lecturer in Physiotherapy, Western Sydney University

Experience