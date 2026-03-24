Colombian Military Plane Crash: 34 Killed Among 110 Soldiers Onboard

At least 34 people were killed after a Colombian military transport aircraft carrying around 110 soldiers crashed shortly after takeoff near the Peru border, authorities confirmed. The incident has triggered a large-scale rescue operation and an urgent investigation into what caused the deadly crash.

The aircraft, identified as a C-130 Hercules, went down near Puerto Leguízamo in the southern Putumayo region just minutes after taking off. Reports indicate that the plane crashed close to the runway and burst into flames, with visuals showing charred wreckage scattered across a forested area.

HUGE FIRE AS COLOMBIAN MILITARY PLANE CARRYING AT LEAST 100 CRASHES twitter/HR46W42QLe

- RT (@RT_com) March 23, 2026

Emergency teams rushed to the crash site to rescue survivors, while the injured were transported to nearby hospitals. Several critically injured personnel were later airlifted to larger medical facilities for advanced treatment. Local authorities are working to account for all those onboard.

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Colombia's Defence Minister described the incident as a“tragic accident” and said there was no immediate indication of any external attack. An official investigation has been launched to determine whether technical failure, human error, or other factors led to the crash.

President Gustavo Petro reacted to the tragedy, calling it a“horrific accident that should never have happened,” while also raising concerns about delays in modernising the country's military aircraft fleet.

The crash has once again highlighted safety concerns surrounding ageing military transport planes, particularly the widely used C-130 Hercules, which has been involved in multiple incidents globally.

Rescue and recovery operations remain ongoing as authorities continue to assess the full scale of the tragedy.

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