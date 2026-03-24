4 WWE RAW Blunders That Risk Derailing Wrestlemania 42 Storylines And Momentum

RAW from Boston ahead of WrestleMania 42 featured major booking errors. From Gunther's absence to chaotic finishes and risky women's title setups, here are the four mistakes WWE made on the show.

Gunther, who walked into WrestleMania 41 as World Heavyweight Champion, has not appeared since his singles victory over Dragon Lee. CM Punk referenced him on RAW, praising their summer feud, but simply mentioning the star isn't enough.

Gunther retired AJ Styles and John Cena, proving his stature, yet WWE has failed to keep him visible. His absence during the most crucial stretch of the year risks diminishing his momentum and leaves fans wondering if he will miss WrestleMania altogether.

The show featured LA Knight stepping in to stop Logan Paul from using brass knuckles. However, Knight tossed the weapon into the ring, allowing Jey Uso to strike Austin Theory in front of the referee.

The result was a disqualification win for Theory and a street fight set for next week. While adding another title match before WrestleMania builds hype, WWE has overused this tactic with mid-card belts. If the Usos lose, blame could fall on Knight, despite Jey's decision to use the weapon openly.

Last week's RAW opened with Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, and Oba Femi, with Femi dropping Lesnar in a shocking moment. That image would have been a perfect closing shot. Instead, the episode began and ended with the same two feuds involving Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

This week's show repeated the pattern, starting and finishing with those rivalries. While Reigns laying waste to Punk was impactful, WWE risks monotony by not rotating main event slots. NXT recently closed with a steel cage match outside its title feud, showing variety can enhance pacing.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria defeated the Kabuki Warriors before calling out Lash Legend and Nia Jax for a title match at Madison Square Garden. The champions have defended their belts multiple times to set up a multi-team clash at WrestleMania.

Yet another defense risks overexposure. Bayley and Lyra could lose their chance at WrestleMania if they fall short, while interference from names like the Bellas or Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss could complicate matters further. WWE's attempt to stack the MSG show may backfire, leaving fans disappointed.