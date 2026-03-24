Pappu Yadav Slams PM Modi's West Asia Remarks, Questions Preparedness

Yadav Criticises PM's Statement

Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks in the Lok Sabha on the ongoing West Asia conflict, saying the statement lacked the firmness expected from a strong leader.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's statement, Yadav said that such concerns should have been raised much earlier and questioned the intent behind asking citizens to remain "prepared." "The things PM Modi is saying needed to be said much earlier. What does it mean to 'be prepared'? Should we just throw our hands as we did during COVID?... People are facing problems all around," he told ANI. Yadav also alleged that "this is not the language of a strong Prime Minister".

PM Modi's Address in Lok Sabha

His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on the evolving situation in West Asia amid tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, cautioning that the global situation could remain challenging for a prolonged period.

Speaking in the House, the PM said that the country must remain prepared for the lasting effects that are likely due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict. "Because of this war, the difficult global situation may continue for a long time. Therefore, we must remain prepared and stay united. We have faced such challenges before as well by staying united during the coronavirus pandemic. We must remain very careful and alert. Some people will try to spread rumours to take advantage of the situation. We must not allow such people to succeed," the Prime Minister said.

"The difficult conditions created in the world by this war are likely to have lasting effects for a long time, so we must be prepared and remain united. We have faced such challenges with unity during the COVID period, and now we need to be prepared again," he added.

India's Stand and Preparations

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a statement in the Rajya Sabha today on several aspects of the ongoing West Asia conflict and India's energy security.

PM Modi made a statement in Lok Sabha on Monday over the West Asia conflict, noting that the situation in the region is "worrisome." He said that the Centre has made adequate arrangements for fertilisers amid concerns over imports due to the West Asia conflict, saying that the government has never "allowed the burden of global crises to fall on farmers." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)