Pantera Minerals Limited (ASX:PFE) High-Grade Antimony To 3.9% Sb And Extensive Soil Anomalies Confirm Priority Drill Targets

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Sydney, Mar 24, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Pantera Minerals Limited (ASX:PFE ) (PTMLF:OTCMKTS ) provided an exploration update on its 100% Gillham project, covering ~5,000 acres in southwest Arkansas, USA. Results from the first modern exploration program have identified significant antimony, silver, gold and base metal anomalism, supported by high-grade rock samples and historical workings, highlighting the potential for multiple mineralised zones and advancing priority drill targets at the Gillham Project (See figure 1*).First modern exploration assays from the Gillham Project have delivered high-grade antimony and base metal results, validating the project's potential and accelerating progress toward a maiden drill program.HIGHLIGHTSFirst pass rock chip sampling confirms high-grade antimony and base metal mineralization across multiple prospects, confirming the project's exploration potential.- Significant results include:- 3.92 percent Sb, 0.47 percent Pb, 10.3g/t Ag (GR008)- 1.1 percent Sb, 1.32 percent Pb, 6g/t Ag, (GR009)- 1.59g/t Au (GR021)- 0.47g/t Au (GR016)1.96 percent Cu, 1.465 percent Zn 0.29 percent Pb (GR019)- 4.79 percent Pb, 0.22 percent Cu, 20.5g/t Ag (GR041)- 0.85 percent Sb (GR001)Soil sampling has defined strong antimony anomalism, with peak values of 2,660ppm and 1,205ppm Sb, highlighting the scale of the mineralized system.Coincident soil and rock sampling anomalies support the presence of multiple vein systems within the project area.Two standout coherent coincident Sb-As-Zn-Pb anomalies (~500m strike) present as high priority drill targets.Barnaby Egerton-Warburton, Executive Chairman and CEO, commented:"These initial results provide highly encouraging validation of the Gillham Project, with high-grade antimony in rock chips up to 3.92 percent Sb directly associated with exceptional soil anomalies, up to 2,660ppm Sb. These results define coherent and compelling drill targets with the scale and continuity of the geochemical footprints supporting the presence of a potentially significant underlying mineralised system.Importantly, previously unrecognised gold anomalism identified at West Gillham highlights the broader fertility of the system providing additional upside potential.With multiple high-confidence targets now defined across a meaningful strike extent, we are advancing rapidly toward a maiden drilling program, which we expect will be a key value inflection point for the Company."RECONNAISSANCE ROCK SAMPLINGResults have been received for the 46 rock chip samples (GR001-GR046) collected across the Gillham project area from old workings, mine dumps, sub crop and outcrop.This represents the first ever modern exploration program undertaken at Gillham, confirming the historical results and validating the prospectivity of the project area.Importantly, no drilling has been conducted across the Gillham project, highlighting the significant exploration upside and potential for new discoveries.Stewart Prospect:Historical records indicate the Stewart Mine produced ~1,000 tonnes of Stibnite, highlighting the prospect's established antimony endowment (Figures 1 & 4*).Recent sampling has further validated and upgraded the prospect, returning high-grade results up to 3.92 percent Sb and +1.1 percent Sb, confirming strong antimony mineralisation and ranking it as a priority drill target.Significant Results included:- 3.92 percent Sb, 10.3g/t Ag, 0.47 percent Pb, (GR008)- 1.1 percent Sb, 6 g/t Ag, 1.32 percent Pb, (GR009)Davis MineThe Davis Mine represents the largest historical operation within the Gillham Project area, with extensive underground development and favorable geological structures (Figure 5*).Mineralisation is associated with structurally control zones within shale and siltstone units, with deformation along northeast-trending faults supporting fluid flow and metal deposition.Recent rock-chip sampling has confirmed significant base metal and silver mineralisation, reinforcing the prospectivity of the area and its potential for follow-up drilling.The two main shafts at Davis dip steeply to the to the north, with host units comprising shales and black siltstones dipping approximately 40 degrees to 60 degrees north.Structural deformation along bedding planes and northeast-trending faults is evident at the shaft collars, with the overall strike of units and the vicinity estimated at approximately 070 degrees (ENE).Significant results included:- 1.96 percent Cu, 1.465 percent Zn 0.29 percent Pb (GR019)- 4.79 percent Pb, 0.22 percent Cu, 20.5 g/t Ag (GR041)- 0.31 percent Cu, 0.98 percent Zn (GR017)New Prospect AreasMultiple new prospect areas have been identified, reinforcing Gillham's potential to host district-scale polymetallic mineralised systems. Key areas include:Andrews Gold Prospect:The Andrews gold prospect is located approximately 2km west of the Davis Mine along a similar east-west structural trend and represents a newly recognised target not identified in historical records (Figure 5*).Reconnaissance mapping identified several shallow historical diggings (~1-2m deep) with mineralised quartz mullock exhibiting iron staining, fine sulphides and evidence of sulphide depletion, supporting the presence of a prospective mineralised system.Significant results included:- 1.59 g/t Gold (GR021)- 0.47 g/t Gold (GR016)South-east Davis:A series of historical diggings were identified ~400m to the ESE of the Davis Mine. Where four rock samples were collected from shaft walls and nearby outcrop (Figure 5*).Three of the four samples returned anomalous gold mineralisation, highlighting the potential to extend mineralisation within the Davis area.Anomalous gold values included:- 0.16g/t gold (GR037)- 0.13 g/t gold (GR036)Antimony Bluff:Several historic mine shafts have been identified at the Antimony Bluff mine site, highlighting established mineralisation within a favourable geological setting.The local geology comprises shale unit dipping at ~55 degrees to the North, with a sandstone horizon forming the hanging wall. Mineralised quartz veins are interpreted to occur along the footwall contact and follow consistent east-west structural trends, in line with the broader project geology.Significant results included:- 0.85 percent Sb (GR001)SOIL SAMPLINGPantera Minerals completed first pass soil sampling program across five priority target areas, defined through detailed geological and structural interpretation.A total of 1,411 soil samples were collected on a 100 x 50m grid with soil material taken from 20-30cm depth and sieved to -2mm to obtain a 300-500 gram sample.Peak soil results returned 2,660ppm Antimony (Sb), 680ppm Zinc (Zn) and 1,245ppm Lead (Pb) highlighting strong multi-element anomalism across the project.The sampling program in the Eastern License has defined two distinct and coherent antimony anomalies (~400m and ~500m strike) along the Stewart/May trend, supported by coincident arsenic (+30ppm), Lead (+80ppm) and Zinc (+80ppm) anomalism.The two anomalies follow the interpreted E-W trend and extend ~400m and ~500m in strike length, respectively. The western anomaly is supported by coincident high-grade rockchips with results up to 3.92 percent Sb and 1.1 percent Sb. Both anomalies are linked by a broader +1ppm Sb trend extending over 2,000m along strike, highlighting the scale and continuity of the mineralised system.The eastern high-grade anomaly remains untested by mapping or rock sampling and represents a high-priority follow-up target.In the Western Gillham Project, the historic Davis Mine is defined by a +80ppm lead anomaly with coincident +80ppm zinc and minor arsenic anomalism, while the newly identified South-East Davis gold prospect coincides with a +30-ppm arsenic soil anomaly, warranting follow-up field investigations across additional unexplored arsenic anomalies in the area.The company is highly encouraged by the results of the first-phase geochemical sampling program, which has successfully defined multiple high-priority targets and supports ongoing advancement toward drilling. Further exploration activities are planned to refine and expand these targets.Pantera is executing a U.S.-focused critical minerals strategy, advancing Gillham toward drilling while continuing to assess additional high-impact opportunities to build a diversified portfolio of strategically positioned assets.Next Steps:- Infill soil sampling and targeted rock sampling to refine anomalies.- Detailed mapping and advancement of drill planning- Assessment of additional U.S. - based mineral project opportunities to complement the Company's strategy*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Pantera Minerals Limited





Pantera Minerals Limited (ASX:PFE) (OTCMKTS:PTLMF) is a forward-looking critical minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing projects in critical minerals across the United States with a particular focus on its projects located in Southwest Arkansas.

With newly acquired mineral leases covering historically productive ground, Pantera is positioned to re-establish exploration in a district that has seen no systematic modern work for nearly a century.

The Company is committed to leveraging modern exploration methods – including geochemistry, geophysics, and advanced modelling – to unlock value in regions historically mined for critical minerals, which are recognised by the U.S. government as essential to supply chain security.