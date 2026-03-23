General Secretariat Of Council Of Ministers Announces Resumption Of On-Site Work

MENAFN - Gulf Times) With reference to the statement issued by the Council of Ministers Secretariat General on March 8, regarding remote work, it has been decided that work will resume as normal from offices, in accordance with the applicable regulations, effective today, across all ministries, other government entities, and public bodies and institutions.

Following this decision, the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced that normal office work would resume across all financial institutions operating in the country starting today.

In a post on X, the QCB said: "With reference to the statement issued on March 8, 2026 regarding remote work, it has been decided that work will resume as normal from offices in accordance with the applicable regulations, effective Tuesday, March 24, 2026, across all financial institutions operating in the State of Qatar.”

Similarly, the Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced the resumption of normal operations across all its medical facilities and clinics, effective today.

For appointments and inquiries, the HMC has urged patients to contact the "Nesma'ak" customer service at 16060 or use the "Lbaih" app.

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