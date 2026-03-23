Xiomaro Explores The Wildwoods Of New Jersey In His Latest Street Photography Book

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > “Street Photography of the Wildwoods: The Other Side of Nostalgia” by Xiomaro, will be released on March 31, 2026. The book captures the hidden beauty and 1950s paradox of a famous Jersey Shore resort.

Every year, over nine million tourists flock to one of America's best family beach vacation spots - the Wildwoods of New Jersey. The iconic barrier island is acclaimed as much for its kitschy“doo-wop” architecture and signage as for its famous boardwalk, ranked among the top ten most popular in the nation. In his new book, Street Photography of the Wildwoods: The Other Side of Nostalgia (America Through Time/Sutton Publishing), New York City artist Xiomaro captures the hidden beauty and 1950s paradox of this famous Jersey Shore resort.

Looking Beyond the Cliches

For Xiomaro, the Wildwoods are more than sunshine, blue skies, and quirky motels. This five-mile strip has a character rarely explored in other books.

The colorful explosion of unabashed patriotism, tattooed hipsters, flamboyantly feathered mummers, dazzling custom vehicles, and provocative political T-shirts subverts the resort's quaint 1950s trappings. Xiomaro's prose and 160 photographs expose the tension between idealized midcentury America and contemporary culture, values, and politics.

The photographs also reveal the hidden beauty of the Wildwoods during“bad” weather, in the smallest patches of sand, and during the quiet solitude and starkness of the off-season. The beach, boardwalk, and backstreets return to the fewer than 13,000 residents, offering a welcome respite before the Wildwoods awaken again.



The iconic rollercoaster takes on a dramatic appearance during the off-season. © 2026 Xiomaro

Rediscovering History and Memory

Street Photography of the Wildwoods comes on the heels of Xiomaro's acclaimed Street Photography of New York City - both books reflect his work as a“residentographer,” embedding himself in the community over time to artistically document the environment and the spirit of its people. The books form a throughline to his National Park Service commissions documenting sites connected to George Washington, Theodore Roosevelt, and other American icons.

From Cancer to Creativity

After overcoming prostate cancer in 2005, Xiomaro transitioned out of a career as an entertainment lawyer representing recording artists such as Village People and Lisa Lisa. During his recovery, he found peace in the solitude of wandering with a camera. The reinvention was commemorated by adopting his pseudonym -“Xiomaro” (pronounced“SEE-oh-MAH-ro”) - which literally means“ready for battle.” Information about the artist is available at his website: