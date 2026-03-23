Barbados Modernises Early Education To Build Skills For Future Jobs, With World Bank Support

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The World Bank's board of executive directors has approved a new program to lay the foundation for more and better jobs in Barbados by strengthening foundational learning skills in pre-primary and primary education and improving access to a climate-resilient and inclusive learning environment.

The USD 50 million operation for the Barbados Education Sector Transformation program will be implemented by the ministry of education transformation.

Barbados has long demonstrated a robust national commitment to boosting jobs by investing in education and maintaining high enrollment and attainment rates. The government consistently allocates approximately 4.9 percent of its Gross Domestic Product to the sector, a level of investment comparable to high-income countries and well above regional averages.

Despite these achievements, the education sector faces critical challenges in translating high spending into learning outcomes. Foundational learning deficits in numeracy and literacy emerge as early as primary school, with 2023 data showing that 30 percent of students scored below acceptable levels in mathematics on end-of-primary national exams. The system's reliance on high-stakes exams often leads to a focus on higher-performing students, leaving others without adequate support.

The new program addresses these challenges through targeted literacy and numeracy initiatives, strengthened teacher training and classroom practices, and the introduction of improved assessment systems to better track student progress and inform instruction. The program will also expand access to and the quality of early childhood education and learning environments. In parallel, it will invest in upgrading school infrastructure to make it more climate resilient, more energy efficient, and better equipped with digital connectivity, while also ensuring that schools are accessible to students with special educational needs.

“This program aims to ensure that a child's starting point in life does not determine their finish line. We want to provide every Barbadian with the tools to not only participate in the global economy and human civilisation, but to lead it,” said Mia Amor Mottley, prime minister of Barbados.

Approximately 23,000 students in public nursery and primary schools are expected to benefit directly from the program, along with over 1,300 teachers and school leaders who will receive professional development opportunities.

“When children have access to quality education early on, they are better prepared to adapt, innovate, and succeed in today's rapidly changing job market. This is key for strengthening Barbados' resilience and long-term economic prospects,” said Lilia Burunciuc, World Bank director for the Caribbean.

The Barbados Education Sector Transformation Program is a national program to be implemented by the government of Barbados as a part of the comprehensive and ambitious Education Transformation Initiative and the ministry's strategic plan.

The World Bank is providing USD50 million in financing, utilising a Program-for-Results financing model, where the release of funds is tied directly to the achievement of specific, verifiable milestones.

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