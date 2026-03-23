Research Fellow in Migration and Health, The University of Melbourne

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Dr Eliza Crosbie is Postdoctoral Research Fellow. She is a Human Geographer whose work focuses on improving wellbeing and inclusion for migrant and refugee communities who settle in Australia. She is employed in the School of Social Sciences, Arts, Society and Business, University of Wollongong, and in the Migration and Health Unit, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, University of Melbourne.

Eliza has particular interest in farming, community gardens, and more-than-human aspects of settlement. She has substantial experience in conducting community-based research, and working closely with migrant communities.

Eliza's doctoral research, 'Ubuntu-led settlement: migrant aspirations for emplacement in regional Australia', involved farmers from the Great Lakes Region of Africa who were living in Australia, and whose needs were unmet by current settlement policies. The dissertation was awarded without corrections and received two awards: the Institute of Australian Geographers Award for Dissertation Excellence, and the Dr Tan Chin Nam and Colleen Award for Innovation.

Eliza's time working with farmers instilled a keen interest in growing food - as both a personal practice and research focus.



2024–present Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Wollongong 2025–present Research Fellow in Migration and Health, The University of Melbourne

2025 University of Newcastle, Doctor of Philosophy (Human Geography)

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