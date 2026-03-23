Rising Adoption Of PCR Technologies To Propel Market Growth To $21.89 Billion By 2030

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PCR Technologies Market by Product (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software), Application (Genotyping, Diagnostic Applications), Technique (Reverse Transcription PCR, qPCR), End-user (Hospital Labs, Diagnostic Labs) - Global Forecasts to 2030.

According to MarketsandMarkets, The Report " PCR Technologies Market by Product (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software), Application (Genotyping, Diagnostic Applications), Technique (Reverse Transcription PCR, qPCR), Enduser (Hospital Labs, Diagnostic Labs) - Global Forecasts to 2030", to reach USD 21.89 Billion by 2030 from 14.61 Billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2024–2030.

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244 Market Data Tables

70 Figures 311 Pages and in-depth TOC on " PCR Technologies Market - Global Forecast to 2030”.

Some of the prominent key players are:



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US),

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US),

QIAGEN (Germany),

Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan),

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Standard Biotools (U.S.), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the PCR Technologies Market.

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Reagents and consumables are the components that ensure effective PCR operations. Important reagents for amplifying target DNA or RNA include primers, buffers, nucleotides (dNTPs), and DNA or RNA polymerases. It usually employs probes in real-time PCR to detect amplified sequences based on fluorescence.

Due to its high sensitivity and specificity in the diagnosis of various infections, genetic disorders, and markers of cancer, the PCR holds the highest proportion of market share within the diagnostics market. Owing to its capability of detecting even a minute number of pathogens concentrated in a human patient, it has emerged as a diagnostic tool for determining bacterial as well as viral infections such as hepatitis, HIV, COVID-19, and tuberculosis.

Diagnostic laboratories are the largest end users of PCR technology and hence have the largest market share. These labs mostly use this technology in the detection and diagnosis of diseases. PCR is a fundamental process in diagnostic labs, and often it is used in the diagnostics of bacterial and viral infections, prenatal testing, cancer and oncology. North America has accounted for a major portion of the PCR technologies market due to several critical reasons. The region is known for extensive technological innovation and has an exceptionally well-established healthcare infrastructure, which makes wide-scale application of PCR technologies possible in both clinical and research environments.

The primary factor driving the market for PCR technologies is the growing need for rapid and accurate diagnostic tools in healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. In addition, increasing rates of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 have enhanced the use of PCR, since it is accurate and sensitive method for detecting pathogens. Increased use of PCR for genetic testing, oncology, and personalized medicine further supports growth of this market. The digital advancements in technological innovation, real-time PCR, among others, have significantly improved test accuracy and efficiency. Investment in laboratory infrastructural development and government initiatives also drives the market. Research in genomics and molecular biology is on the rise, further supporting market growth.

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