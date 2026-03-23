Tulsa Security Task Force Offers No-Cost Overnight Security Patrols For Storm-Damaged Businesses In Tulsa And Surrounding Communities

MENAFN - GetNews)Tulsa Security Task Force, a provider of security guard services, security services, and private security in Tulsa, is offering no-cost overnight patrols for businesses affected by tornado damage that have lost power in Tulsa and surrounding communities.

Storm season in Oklahoma can leave commercial properties exposed after dark. When a business loses power after tornado damage, normal lighting, camera visibility, alarm awareness, and day-to-day activity may be disrupted. That can increase the risk of trespassing, theft, vandalism, and other property issues during overnight hours.

To help local businesses during that window, Tulsa Security Task Force is making overnight patrol support available at no cost for qualifying businesses dealing with tornado damage and overnight power loss. The goal is to help owners protect damaged properties while cleanup, temporary repairs, and power restoration are underway.

This support is available for affected businesses in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Jenks, Bixby, Collinsville, and nearby communities when overnight storm conditions leave properties vulnerable. The duration of the no-cost patrols is up to 30 days.

Tulsa Security Task Force provides security guard services in Tulsa, private security, armed security, and overnight patrol coverage for commercial properties and other sites that need a visible security presence after hours. Patrols are conducted by off-duty police and K-9.

“After a tornado, business owners may be dealing with broken glass, damaged entry points, dark parking lots, and uncertainty overnight,” said James Dodson, Owner of Tulsa Security Task Force.“We want to step in and help businesses in Tulsa and nearby communities protect their property during that critical time.”

This storm-response effort is intended for businesses that have suffered tornado-related damage and are without power overnight. Availability may depend on call volume, storm impact area, and patrol capacity at the time of request.

Business owners who need overnight patrol support after tornado damage can contact Tulsa Security Task Force directly to request assistance.