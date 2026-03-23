Agrochemicals Market Size To Reach USD 412.40 Billion By 2031 At 5.40% CAGR Mordor Intelligence

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"Agrochemicals Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"The agrochemicals market insights report offers an in-depth and thorough analysis of the market, covering aspects such as size, shares, revenues, segments, drivers, trends, growth, and development. Additionally, it identifies factors that may limit growth and examines regional industrial presence that could influence market trends beyond 2031.

Introduction: Growing Demand in the Agrochemicals Market

The global market is poised for steady growth, with the agrochemicals market size estimated at USD 317.00 billion in 2026 and forecast to reach USD 412.40 billion by 2031, reflecting a 5.40% CAGR. Rising concerns over herbicide-resistant weeds, regulatory pressures on high-toxicity chemicals, and the adoption of controlled-release fertilizers are shaping the agrochemicals market trends. Sustainability-focused initiatives, such as carbon-aligned nitrogen programs and green ammonia projects, are increasingly influencing product development, demonstrating the interplay between performance and environmental compliance.

As farmers face tighter residue limits and evolving carbon policies, the demand for coated fertilizers, advanced herbicides, and integrated crop protection solutions continues to grow. Diversified companies capable of managing compliance and regulatory requirements are well-positioned to capture higher agrochemicals market share and maintain profitability despite fluctuations in commodity fertilizer cycles.

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Key Trends Shaping the Agrochemicals Market

Rising Incidence of Herbicide-Resistant Weeds

Herbicide-resistant weeds, such as palmer amaranth in the United States and glyphosate-resistant ryegrass in Australia, are driving demand for premium herbicides. Growers are shifting from generic glyphosate to advanced group 15 and group 27 chemistries, with integrated trait-herbicide bundles securing recurring sales. Companies able to offer comprehensive resistance-management programs are becoming preferred suppliers in the agrochemicals industry.

Adoption of Precision Agriculture and Data Services

Input-as-a-service models and digital advisory platforms, like Corteva's granular and Yara's AtFarm, are transforming traditional input sales into subscription-based revenue streams. These platforms optimize nitrogen use, reduce waste, and generate carbon credits, increasing both farm efficiency and product appeal. Expansion of mobile-based advisory tools in asia-pacific is further enabling smallholder adoption, enhancing agrochemicals market growth globally.

Growth of Controlled-Release and Coated Fertilizers

Polymer-coated urea and dual-inhibitor fertilizers are moving into mainstream use due to labor constraints, runoff regulations, and yield demands. Controlled-release products not only improve nutrient efficiency but also align with environmental compliance initiatives, offering growers cost-saving and yield-enhancing advantages. Companies with advanced coating technologies are capturing a growing share of the agrochemicals market.

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Agrochemicals Market Segmentation

By Product Type:



Fertilizers

Pesticides

Plant Growth Regulators Adjuvants

By Crop Type:



Grains and Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables Commercial Crops

By Geography:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Africa

Middle East Middle East and Africa

Key Players Driving the Agrochemicals Market



Syngenta Group – Focused on combining seed and chemical solutions to maintain market leadership.

Bayer AG – Expanding digital agriculture services through FieldView for precision input application.

Nutrien Ltd. – Leveraging a large retail network and nitrogen-focused offerings for North America.

Yara International ASA – Promoting sustainability with nitrogen-efficiency products and advisory platforms. BASF SE – Implementing sensor-guided spraying technology to optimize herbicide usage.

Conclusion

The agrochemicals market forecast remains positive, driven by sustainable fertilizers, advanced herbicide portfolios, and the adoption of digital agriculture platforms. Asia-Pacific continues to lead in terms of market size, while regions like Africa and South America present significant growth opportunities due to export-focused crops and emerging precision-farming practices.

As global demand for food security and sustainable agriculture rises, the agrochemicals industry is positioned to deliver steady growth, with opportunities in premium fertilizers, plant growth regulators, and digital advisory solutions. The market's evolution underscores a shift from volume-based competition to efficiency, sustainability, and integrated farming solutions, making the agrochemicals market a critical component of modern agriculture.

Industry Related Reports:

Agricultural Enzymes Market - The agricultural enzymes market was valued at USD 600 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 648.72 million in 2026 to reach USD 958.15 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.12%. Growth is driven by increasing adoption of enzyme-based formulations for soil health improvement, enhanced nutrient availability, and sustainable farming practices that reduce chemical dependency.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market - The crop protection chemicals market is expected to increase from USD 104.83 billion in 2025 to USD 109.67 billion in 2026, reaching USD 137.49 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.62%. Rising incidences of pest infestations, herbicide-resistant weeds, and demand for higher crop yields are driving the adoption of pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides across global agriculture.

Latin America Crop Protection Chemicals Market - The Latin America crop protection chemicals market is forecast to grow from USD 31.30 billion in 2025 to USD 32.66 billion in 2026, reaching USD 40.44 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.35%. Expansion is fueled by increasing cultivation of soybeans, corn, and other commercial crops, along with government support for modern pest management practices.

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