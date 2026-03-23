Tooth Regeneration Market Forecast To Reach USD 7.43 Billion By 2031 As Rising Dental Disorders And Regenerative Dentistry Shape Market Trends

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Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the tooth regeneration market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

According to Mordor Intelligence, the tooth regeneration market siz was valued at USD 5.65 billion in 2026 and is estimated to reach USD 7.43 billion by 2031, growing at a steady pace during the forecast period. Increasing clinical trials and research activities focused on regenerative dentistry are helping the tooth regeneration industry move from laboratory research to clinical application.

Regenerative dentistry focuses on restoring natural dental tissues such as enamel, dentin, and periodontal structures through biological approaches. These include stem-cell therapies, bioactive molecules, and tissue scaffolds designed to stimulate natural tooth development. As these approaches gain scientific validation, the tooth regeneration market growth outlook continues to strengthen across developed and emerging healthcare systems.

Key Trends Influencing the Tooth Regeneration Market

Rising Prevalence of Dental Disorders

One of the major tooth regeneration market trends is the growing prevalence of dental diseases such as cavities, gum disease, and tooth decay. These conditions continue to affect a large portion of the global population and frequently lead to tooth loss. As dental professionals search for solutions that preserve natural tooth structure, regenerative therapies are becoming a preferred direction within the tooth regeneration industry.

Advancing Regenerative Dentistry Approaches

Another important trend shaping the tooth regeneration market growth is the expansion of regenerative medicine tools used in dentistry. Research teams are exploring different biological approaches including stem-cell therapies, growth-factor treatments, and tissue scaffolds that mimic natural tooth structures.

Growing Ageing Population and Oral Health Needs

The increasing ageing population across many regions is another key factor influencing the tooth regeneration market trends. Older adults are more likely to experience tooth loss due to long-term dental conditions, bone loss, or other age-related health factors.

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Tooth Regeneration Market Segmentation

By Tissue Type

Hard Tissue

Soft Tissue

By Technology

Stem-cell Therapy Platforms

Scaffold-based Regeneration

Growth-factor & Gene-activated Constructs

Small-molecule & Peptide-induced Regeneration

By Age Group

Pediatric (≤17 years)

Adult (18–64 years)

Geriatric (≥65 years)

By End User

Hospitals

Specialised Dental & Maxillofacial Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Competitive Landscape of the Tooth Regeneration Market

The tooth regeneration industry includes biotechnology companies, dental technology providers, and research-focused healthcare organizations working to develop regenerative dental solutions. Companies in this sector are involved in clinical trials, biomaterial development, and regenerative therapy platforms.

Key players in the tooth regeneration market include:

Toregem BioPharma

Dentsply Sirona

WuXi Biologics

Conclusion

The future of the tooth regeneration market is closely tied to the growing need for restorative dental treatments that maintain natural tooth structures. As research in regenerative medicine continues to expand, dentists and healthcare providers are exploring new ways to repair and regenerate dental tissues rather than replace them.

Overall, the tooth regeneration industry is gradually moving from experimental research to clinical application. As regulatory approvals and clinical adoption increase, the tooth regeneration market forecast suggests steady expansion driven by biologically based dental treatments and evolving patient preferences for natural restorative solutions.

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About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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