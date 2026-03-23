Santa Fe Wedding And Event Photographer Casey Addason Photography Reaches 90 Five-Star Reviews

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"I'm humbled by all the warm reviews," said Casey Addason, founder. "Weddings, conference coverage, or a headshot session - I get to document people on their best days."Santa Fe wedding and event photographer Casey Addason Photography has earned more than 90 five-star reviews across Google, The Knot, WeddingWire, and Thumbtack - making it one of the most reviewed documentary photo and video studios in New Mexico.

SANTA FE, NM - Casey Addason Photography, an award-winning documentary wedding, event, and corporate photography and videography studio based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has officially surpassed 90 verified five-star reviews across Google, The Knot, WeddingWire, and Thumbtack. The milestone makes Casey Addason Photography one of the highest-rated and most reviewed photography studios in northern New Mexico, reflecting a decade-long commitment to authentic, documentary-style coverage for weddings, elopements, corporate events, and professional portraits.

Since launching in Santa Fe, Casey Addason Photography has built a reputation among couples, event planners, and businesses throughout the region for delivering cinematic photo and video work that captures genuine moments rather than staged poses. The studio's documentary approach has resonated with clients who value natural storytelling over traditional, heavily directed sessions.

"Every single review represents someone who trusted me with a day that truly mattered to them," said Casey Addason, founder of Casey Addason Photography. "Whether it is a wedding at Bishop's Lodge, a corporate gala at the Four Seasons Rancho Encantado, or a quick headshot session downtown, documentary coverage means I am there to capture what actually happens - the real laughter, the real tears, the real connections. Reaching 90 five-star reviews tells me that approach is exactly what people are looking for."

As a leading Santa Fe wedding photographer and videographer, Casey Addason Photography has served clients at more than 50 premier venues across New Mexico, including Bishop's Lodge Auberge Resorts Collection, Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado, La Fonda on the Plaza, Hotel St. Francis, La Posada de Santa Fe, Ghost Ranch in Abiquiu, El Monte Sagrado in Taos, and Hotel Albuquerque. The studio also regularly covers intimate elopements at iconic high-desert locations such as Tent Rocks, Bandelier National Monument, the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, and Meow Wolf.

Casey Addason Photography offers a full range of services designed to meet the needs of modern couples and professionals. Wedding photography and videography packages start at $3,500, elopement packages begin at $1,500, and corporate event and videography packages are available starting at $500. All packages include professionally edited digital files delivered through a private online gallery. The studio is proud to be LGBTQ+ friendly and welcomes all couples and clients.

Currently booking for 2026 and 2027, Casey Addason Photography serves Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Taos, Las Vegas (New Mexico), and the entire northern New Mexico corridor. Destination coverage is also available upon request. To view the studio's portfolio, read client reviews, or inquire about availability, visit addasonphoto.

About Casey Addason Photography

Casey Addason Photography is a Santa Fe-based documentary wedding, event, and corporate photography and videography studio founded by Casey Addason. Specializing in authentic, unscripted coverage, the studio serves couples, businesses, and organizations throughout New Mexico and beyond. Casey Addason Photography has earned more than 90 five-star reviews and is recognized as one of the top-rated photography studios in the Santa Fe region. For more information, visit addasonphoto or contact... or call (607) 237-6802.