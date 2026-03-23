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Iraq: NATO Mission Withdrawal Coordinated With Baghdad As Precautionary Measure


2026-03-23 07:06:52
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Baghdad, March 23 (Petra) – Iraq said Monday that the withdrawal of the NATO mission from the country was a precautionary step taken to ensure the safety of its personnel, carried out at the mission's discretion and in coordination with Iraqi authorities.
According to the Iraqi News Agency, head of the Security Media Cell Saad Maan stated that the NATO mission in Iraq had not been targeted and remains a non-combat force.
He added that the mission's role is limited to providing advisory support, training and conducting courses, and that it is not part of the international coalition forces but reports directly to NATO headquarters in Naples.

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Jordan News Agency

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