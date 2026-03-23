Foreign Minister Talks Regional Escalation With Qatari Counterpart

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 23 (Petra) – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi held a telephone conversation Monday with Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.Safadi and Al Thani discussed ways to end the regional escalation, restore security and stability and advance dialogue and diplomacy. They affirmed their shared solidarity against Iranian attacks targeting both countries.Safadi extended Jordan's condolences over the deaths of four Qatari Armed Forces members in a helicopter crash caused by a technical malfunction. Three Turkish nationals serving with the joint Qatari-Turkish forces died in the incident.