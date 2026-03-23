MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Greencastle Announces Closing of Private Placement

March 23, 2026 5:15 PM EDT | Source: Greencastle Resources Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Greencastle Resources Ltd. (TSXV: VGN) (" Greencastle " or the " Company ") announces that, further to its press release of February 27, 2026, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $200,000 through the issuance of 5,000,000 units in the capital of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.04 per Unit (the " Offering ").

Each Unit was comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share until the date that is two (2) years from the date of issuance. Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for accounts payable. The Company confirms that the gross proceeds will not be used for investor relations or paid to non-arm's length parties. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

The Offering constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 ") as an insiders of the Company acquired an aggregate of 2,500,000 Units pursuant to the Offering. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by the insiders does not exceed $2,500,000. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For additional information, please visit or contact:

Albert Contardi

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 416-361-2832

Notice regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.







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Source: Greencastle Resources Ltd.