MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Resource Centrix Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQB, Board Changes and Appointment of New Director

March 23, 2026 5:54 PM EDT | Source: Resource Centrix Holdings Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Resource Centrix Holdings Inc. (CSE: RECE) (OTCQB: RECHF) (" Resource Centrix " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "RECHF" on February 17, 2026. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "RECE."

Trading on OTCQB

The OTCQB® Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development-stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must meet $0.01 bid test and may not be in bankruptcy.

Mr. Cheuk Chung (Billy) Chan, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:

"Commencing trading on the OTCQB represents an important milestone for the Company as we expand our presence in the U.S. capital markets. This listing is expected to increase the Company's visibility among U.S. investors, broaden our shareholder base and enhance trading accessibility for investors."

Resignation of Chief Financial Officer and Directors

The Company announces that Mr. Ron Ozols, has resigned as Director effective February 28, 2026 and Mr. Derrick Gaon has resigned from both his position as Chief Financial Officer and Director, effective March 13, 2026, but has agreed to offer his services as an Advisor to the board on an ad hoc basis.

The Company also thanks Mr. Ozols and Mr. Gaon for their service and contributions during their tenure and wish them both the best in their future endeavours.

Appointment of Director and Chief Financial Officer

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Chun Jeffrey Wong has been appointed as Director and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 13, 2026, following the resignation of Mr. Derrick Gaon.

Since joining the Company from March 1, 2025, Mr. Wong has played a key leadership role in advancing the Company's capital markets strategy, including leading the OTCQB preparatory process, coordinating with legal and regulatory advisors, and supporting strategic initiatives with prospective market and business partners. His appointment reflects the Company's confidence in his ongoing leadership as the Company continues to expand its presence in international capital markets.

Mr. Chan commented:

"We are pleased to appoint Jeffrey as CFO and Director. Jeffrey brings extensive experience in capital markets, corporate strategy, cross-border transactions and international business development, which has been instrumental to the Company, particularly in successfully advancing our OTCQB listing. His perspective and expertise will be valuable as we continue to execute our growth strategy and strengthen our engagement with global investors. We look forward to his continued leadership."

Mr. Wong added:

"I am honored to take on the role of CFO and Director at this important stage of the Company's development. I look forward to continuing to work with the management team and the board to support the Company's strategic initiatives and contribute to building long-term value for shareholders."

For further information please contact:

Chun Jeffrey Wong

Chief Financial Officer & Director,

E-mail: ...

Phone: 647-849-7528

Disclaimers:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements, except as required by applicable law. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators which is posted on .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. The Company does not undertake to update this news release unless required by applicable law.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

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Source: Resource Centrix Holdings Inc.