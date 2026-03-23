AFB Research Reveals Attitudes Toward And Reach Of AI With Focus On Disability

“This study provides a snapshot in the fast-changing AI landscape,” said Stephanie Enyart, AFB chief public policy and research officer.“Many of the top issues we revealed will continue to blossom as AI matures, and the insight we gained will help both developers and policymakers chart a path forward, so that AI can be leveraged to level the playing field for people with disabilities.”

The study, conducted by AFB's Public Policy & Research Institute (PPRI), builds on groundbreaking research released last year that identified areas of consensus among AI thought leaders in government, industry, and the nonprofit sector on key issues related to AI's impact on the lives of people with disabilities. This second phase of PPRI's research surveyed 1,070 participants with disabilities and 665 participants without disabilities. As the largest study of its kind, it identifies shared concerns among disabled and non-disabled respondents while spotlighting key areas where AI innovation presents significant opportunities to expand inclusion and independence of people with disabilities. Key findings include:



On the topic of privacy, 73% of all respondents preferred humans over AI chatbots when private information is involved;

Blind people are far more enthusiastic than sighted people (74% vs 41%) about the development of Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) because of the barriers many blind people face as non-drivers. However, only 49% of blind people who have used AVs find them fully accessible;

People with disabilities are more likely than people without disabilities to use AI tools like image recognition and voice assistants for a wide variety of tasks and as lifehacks to enhance their independence; AI could shut doors to access in healthcare and employment, where disabled participants were nearly three times more likely to experience healthcare denials, and disabled job seekers reported greater challenges using automated job application and screening platforms.

In addition to these findings, the report provides further insight into the broad use of AI in society today, spotlighting findings that shed light on some differences in experience across race, age, gender, and other variables uncovered in the study. Recognizing that businesses and governments continue to find ways to integrate AI into their operations and engage with consumers, PPRI has provided recommendations for advocates, industry, and government. Access to the data in this report can help ensure that this emerging technology is used to expand independence, privacy, and equality for people with disabilities from the outset. To access the full findings and recommendations, visit .

Founded in 1921, the American Foundation for the Blind creates equal opportunities and expands possibilities for people who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision through advocacy, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships. In addition to publishing the Journal of Visual Impairment & Blindness (JVIB), AFB is also the proud steward of the Helen Keller Archive, which is available on the AFB website at .