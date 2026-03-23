Varsity Dons, Public Relations (PR) Expert Write For The Nigerian Economy Newspaper As Media Platform Aims Top Position

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LAGOS, Nigeria, March 23, 2026/APO Group/ --

Two university lecturers, Dr Felix Ijeh and Ewere Okonta; and a public relations practitioner, Blaise Udunze have joined the league of regular contributors to The Nigerian Economy Newspaper ( ), as the media platform navigates the crowdy lane to the top.

Felix Ijeh, PhD, is a seasoned banker, distinguished economist, researcher and policy analyst. He is currently a senior lecturer at the Department of Economics, Faculty of Management and Social Sciences, Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo. A fellow of the Nigerian Economic Society (FNES), Dr Ijeh was a regional manager of Wema Bank before becoming a lecturer. He writes on the economy, engaging our audience in crucial and impactful economic issues and developments both locally and globally. We have put his articles together in his special column as The Tuesday Discourse with Dr Felix Ijeh. You can read read one of his insightful articles here: .

Other analytical articles by Dr Ijeh are also published in The Nigerian Economy Newspaper on Saturday, which we bring to our teeming readers in Nigeria and across the world as The Weekend Analysis.

Commenting on his editorial involvement at the newspaper, Dr. Ijeh said:“Every well-meaning Nigerian should contribute to her growth and development with their skills and mental resources. This is the path I've chosen as an economic analyst and researcher and I find The Nigerian Economy Newspaper as a fantastic new media platform to reach a wide range of people in the financial, maritime, aviation and other economic sectors. I'm grateful to the newspaper's management for giving me the platform to express my honest views and findings.”

Ewere Okonta, a senior lecturer at the Business Administration Department, University of Delta, Agbor, Delta State, and an entrepreneur, takes on family and social issues of man's daily encounter with life, bringing to bare the values of discipline, morals, the relevance of trade and vocation to man's siuccess and purposeful living. Here is one of his copies published recently by The Nigerian Economy Newspaper .

“The Nigerian Economy Newspaper is one of the few online newspapers in Nigeria with a broader coverage. I am glad to be one of its several contributors, adding to the newspaper's premium content on a daily basis,” Okonta said, while speaking on his engagement.

Blaise Udunze, an aggressive writer and a vocal public relations professional and public analyst with a background and experience in financial sector public relations, exudes in-depth knowledge of the banking industry. In his contributions published mainly on Wenesdays, he exposes Nigeria's hidden challenge in money politics – macro-financial management, banking leadership and public budgetting loopholes while suggesting solutions. You can read one of his very incisive articles here: .

Commenting, Udunze said:“I am excited to find The Nigerian Economy Newspaper as another veritable platform to air my views about the Nigerian financial sector. This is an issue I'm passionate about and I'm grateful to the publisher, Mr. Samson Echenim, for providing yet another vibrant platform for my voice.”

Speaking on the development, the Publisher and Editor-in-Chiief, The Nigerian Economy Newspaper, Mr. Samson Echenim said:“Together, these new firebrand writers provide that in-depth, incisive and insightful contents that set The Nigerian Economy Newspaper apart from the crowd of online newspapers, giving us a popular edge over our counterparts and competitors.

“This is in addition to our partnership with Apo Group, an international media content provider, to deepen the quality of our stories and create a unique value in the online media ecosystem. Today, we have become the fastest growing digital business newspaper, not only in Nigeria, but across the globe.”

“This is one of the several ways we have chosen to do things differently. The crowd is huge and the challenge is real. We have chosen not to be lost in crowd by providing those contents that do not only inform and educate, but put our readers ahead of time. In a world where things move too fast, we are taking deliberate decisions to make our readers be on top of trends. We are grateful to our millions of readers across the world and we promise more.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Nigerian Economy Newspaper.