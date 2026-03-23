Authid To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results On March 31, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)authID(Nasdaq: AUID) (“authID” or the“Company”), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the Company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, after the market close. Following issuance of the earnings release, authID Chief Executive Officer Rhon Daguro and Chief Financial Officer Ed Sellitto will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To participate on the live conference call, please access this registration link and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available here and on the“Events & Presentations” page of the Company's website at authid. Only participants on the live conference call will be able to ask questions.

A replay of the event and a copy of the presentation will also be available for 90 days at authID's Investor Relations Events.

About authID Inc.

authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises“Know Who's Behind the DeviceTM” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology. authID's IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees and contractors, while enforcing authorization and accountability for AI agents. By creating a biometric root of trust for each user, authID stops fraud at onboarding, prevents account takeover, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry.

For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contact

...