Brazil Prosecutor Backs Bolsonaro House Arrest For First Time

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - Brazil's prosecutor general issued an unprecedented favorable opinion for Bolsonaro's transfer to house arrest on health grounds, after his sixth petition since imprisonment - On the same day, Justice Moraes authorized sharing criminal evidence against Eduardo Bolsonaro with a police disciplinary proceeding that could make the ex-president's son ineligible for office - The dual-track approach signals Moraes wants to ease tensions with the political right without loosening pressure on the broader Bolsonaro family network

Brazil's Justice Alexandre de Moraes appears ready to grant Jair Bolsonaro house arrest after months of refusal, even as he tightened the legal vise on the ex-president's son Eduardo on the same day. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, examines how the dual-track move signals a calculated recalibration by the country's most powerful judge.

On Monday, Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet sent the Supreme Court an unprecedented favorable opinion on Bolsonaro's sixth petition for humanitarian house arrest. It was the first time the attorney general's office has endorsed easing the ex-president's detention conditions since he was jailed in November 2025.

Bolsonaro House Arrest Gets Prosecutor's Blessing

Bolsonaro, 71, has been in the intensive care unit at DF Star hospital in Brasília since March 13, battling bilateral bacterial pneumonia caused by aspiration of stomach contents into his lungs. A Monday medical bulletin said he could leave the ICU within 24 hours if his improvement holds.

Gonet argued that the ex-president's condition requires monitoring that only a home environment can provide. Bolsonaro's chronic complications from 14 surgeries following his 2018 stabbing include reflex hiccups that trigger aspiration episodes, making him vulnerable to repeated infections.

The shift is dramatic. On March 2, Moraes denied the previous petition, citing 144 medical visits in 39 days as proof that the prison facility at the Papudinha military barracks could handle Bolsonaro's care. The Supreme Court's first chamber backed that decision by majority vote on March 5.

Moraes Tightens Pressure on Eduardo Bolsonaro

While signaling flexibility toward the father, Moraes moved in the opposite direction against Eduardo. He authorized the Federal Police to use criminal evidence against the ex-congressman for a disciplinary proceeding that could strip him of his civil service position and render him ineligible for office.

Eduardo, a career Federal Police clerk, has lived in the United States since February 2025. The criminal inquiry accuses him of pressuring U.S. authorities to impose sanctions on Brazilian judges, while the disciplinary case examines whether he threatened police officers investigating his father.

The convergence of the two decisions on the same day was not accidental, according to Supreme Court insiders quoted in Brazilian media. Moraes is sending a message that leniency toward the ailing patriarch does not extend to the broader Bolsonaro family political operation.

Why Moraes Is Shifting Course Now

The timing reveals political calculation as much as humanitarian concern. Moraes faces mounting vulnerabilities after leaked messages between Banco Master founder Daniel Vorcaro and the justice on the day of the banker's arrest dragged him into Brazil's largest financial scandal.

His wife's law firm held a contract with the bank reportedly worth R$129 million ($22.6 million). By moving toward Bolsonaro house arrest, Moraes reduces the ammunition available to the political right while shielding himself against accusations of cruelty should the ex-president's health collapse in custody.

What Comes Next for Bolsonaro's Detention

The final decision rests with Moraes alone. If granted, Bolsonaro would leave the Papudinha for a monitored residence with an electronic ankle bracelet and a ban on contact with other defendants. He is serving 27 years and three months for his role in the 2022 election challenge and the January 2023 assault on government buildings.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, who met privately with Moraes last week to discuss his father's condition, is the leading opposition presidential candidate for October 2026. A Bolsonaro house arrest decision would reshape campaign dynamics by allowing the patriarch to communicate more freely with allies while remaining legally confined. The judge who controls Brazil's most politically charged cases is trading severity for strategic positioning as election season approaches.