Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Monday, March 23, 2026
The Monday roda at Pedra do Sal is the single most important nightlife event in Rio on a Monday. Running for more than 20 years at the foot of the carved stone staircase in the Saúde neighbourhood - the birthplace of carioca samba - the roda fills Largo João da Baiana with hundreds of people every week from 7 pm to midnight. The format is outdoor, free, and unscripted: a central table of musicians plays samba de raiz while the crowd dances, drinks from cooler-vendors and food stalls, and fills the cobblestone streets of the area known as Pequena África. The atmosphere is magnetic - locals, tourists, capoeira, dancing, and a sound that carries through the narrow streets. Arrive before 8 pm for the best positioning; the crowd peaks around 9:30 pm. Closed if raining. Ride-hailing recommended for departure - the area is less well-served by metro after dark. Nearest VLT stop: Parada dos Museus.Mon 7 pm–midnight · Free · Outdoor Largo João da Baiana – Saúde Cancelled if raining · Ride-hailing for exit 2Beco do Rato - Monday Session Samba · Botequim · Free
Monday at Beco do Rato proves the bar's central proposition: samba every single day. While every other venue in Lapa is dark, the Beco runs from 6 pm to 1 am with no cover, samba de raiz, and the relaxed energy of a Monday crowd that has nowhere else to be. The alleyway on Rua Joaquim Silva is quiet compared to Friday or Saturday - which is the appeal. Cold beer, pastéis de angu, the sound of a pandeiro in an empty Lapa. Card inside, cash or PIX at the door.Mon 6 pm–1 am · No cover R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa Samba de raiz · Every day since 2005 3Nova Capela - Botequim Since 1903 Botequim · Late Kitchen
On Monday nights, Nova Capela is the reliable constant in a Lapa that has otherwise gone quiet. Open every day since 1903, the kitchen runs late, the cabrito assado is the signature order, and the bar on Av. Mem de Sá absorbs whoever is left in the neighbourhood. With Rio Scenarium and Carioca da Gema both dark, Nova Capela and Beco do Rato are the only game in Lapa - and Nova Capela is the one with the table and the menu. No cover, no reservation needed.Open daily · Kitchen late · No cover Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa Cabrito assado · Since 1903 4Jobi - Classic Botequim · Leblon Botequim · Chopp · Leblon
Jobi on Rua Ataulfo de Paiva is Leblon's answer to the Monday-night question: cold chopp, coxinha, pavement tables, and the unhurried energy of a Zona Sul botequim on the quietest night of the week. No live music, no cover, no agenda - just a bar that has been doing this for decades. Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4-Yellow). The Leblon beach kiosks stay open nearby if you want sand under your feet instead of pavement.Open daily · No cover · Cold chopp R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166 – Leblon Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4) 5Copacabana Boardwalk - Kiosks & Beach Beachfront · Open Air
Monday at 27 °C with a chance of showers - the Copacabana boardwalk is still a fine evening out. The beachfront kiosks between Leme and Copacabana Fort stay open late, the promenade is less crowded than the weekend, and the ocean breeze carries through. Bip Bip (R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50) may have a sidewalk session - check day-of, though Monday is not its strongest night. The calçadão walk south from the Blue Note building toward Leme is one of Rio's best evening strolls.Open late · Beachfront kiosks Copacabana promenade 27 °C · 35 % rain · Light layers 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 6:00 pm - Beco do Rato Start in Lapa. No cover, samba de raiz from 6 pm. Grab a beer and warm up before heading to Saúde. R. Joaquim Silva, 11. 2 7:30 pm - Pedra do Sal · Monday roda The main event. Uber from Lapa to Saúde - 10 minutes. Arrive before the crowd peaks at 9:30 pm. Free. Cancelled if raining - check the sky. 3 10:30 pm - Nova Capela for late-night food Return to Lapa for cabrito assado and cold beer at the 1903 botequim. Av. Mem de Sá, 96. The kitchen runs late. 4 Late - Copacabana boardwalk or Jobi If Zona Sul calls: Copacabana kiosks for a nightcap, or Jobi in Leblon for the last chopp of the night. Tomorrow the city wakes up - Blue Note Rio reopens with Alma Naidu. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Monday after 10 pm is the thinnest the circuit gets all week. Pedra do Sal runs until midnight - the roda winds down but the street energy holds. Beco do Rato holds samba until 1 am. Nova Capela keeps the kitchen open late. Copacabana boardwalk kiosks stay open. Jobi in Leblon stays open for cold chopp. Everything else is dark: Blue Note Rio (reopens Tue), Rio Scenarium (reopens Wed), Carioca da Gema (reopens Tue). Tomorrow: Alma Naidu at Blue Note Rio at 8 pm - the Mês das Mulheres continues into the final week of March. Carioca da Gema reopens with Tuesday doors 7:30 pm, show 8:30 pm, HH free 6:30–8:30 pm. 06 Plan B More today › Bip Bip - check day-of - R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50, Copacabana. The informal sidewalk roda is unpredictable on Mondays. Free. › Dark tonight: Blue Note Rio (Tue–Fri shows). Rio Scenarium (Wed–Sat). Carioca da Gema (Tue–Sat). Fundição Progresso (event-dependent). Pedra do Sal is Monday-only - this is it. › Lollapalooza 2026 recap: Day 1 - Deftones, Tyler the Creator. Day 2 - Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Skrillex. Day 3 - Lorde, Kygo. Three days, Interlagos, done. Cypress Hill Vivo Rio was cancelled. › Tomorrow (Tuesday) at Blue Note Rio - Alma Naidu at 8 pm. Single session. Mês das Mulheres continues. HH from 5 pm on the calçadão - free entry. › Tuesday at Carioca da Gema - Reopens for the week. Doors 7:30 pm, show 8:30 pm. Happy Hour free entry 6:30–8:30 pm. Dose dupla caipirinha, Original R$12.99. › Wednesday at Blue Note Rio - Delia Fischer "Estreia do Show Solar" at 8 pm + Will Magalhães Quarteto at 10:30 pm. Rio Scenarium reopens Wed 7 pm–1 am. › Weather note: 35 % chance of rain tonight. Pedra do Sal is outdoors and cancels if raining - check the sky before heading to Saúde. Beco do Rato and Nova Capela are covered alternatives. 07 Getting Around Transport intel Metro: This Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide notes that metro covers the main circuits: Cinelândia/Carioca for Lapa (Beco do Rato, Nova Capela), Cardeal Arcoverde for Copacabana. For Pedra do Sal in Saúde, the VLT stop Parada dos Museus is the closest - but ride-hailing (99 or Uber) is more practical, especially for departure after dark. Last trains around midnight. Weather: Mostly sunny turning partly cloudy - 27 °C, 35 % rain. Carry a compact umbrella. If showers arrive, Pedra do Sal will cancel - pivot to Beco do Rato or Nova Capela in Lapa. Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber operate normally. Monday surge is the lowest of the week. Lapa to Saúde is 10 minutes. Copacabana to Lapa is 15 minutes. Safety: Rio de Janeiro on a Monday night is quiet. Pedra do Sal draws a large crowd but the surrounding streets in Saúde are less well-lit - arrive and depart by ride-hailing. In Lapa, the Beco do Rato and Nova Capela corridor on Rua Joaquim Silva and Mem de Sá is well-populated. Standard awareness applies. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Saúde / Pequena África Pedra do Sal · Monday roda · Free Pedra do Sal (Largo João da Baiana): Mon 19h–0h, free, outdoor. The birthplace of carioca samba. VLT Parada dos Museus or ride-hailing. Cancelled if raining. Lapa Beco do Rato · Nova Capela · Quiet Monday Beco do Rato (R. Joaquim Silva, 11): Mon 18h–1am, no cover. Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96): kitchen late. Rio Scenarium and Carioca da Gema both dark. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca. Copacabana Boardwalk · Kiosks · Monday calm Beachfront kiosks open late. Bip Bip (R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50): check day-of. Blue Note Rio dark tonight - reopens Tue with Alma Naidu. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde. Leblon Jobi · Botequim · Monday evening Jobi (R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166): cold chope, Monday-evening calm. The Zona Sul at its quietest. Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4). The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Pedra do Sal · Monday roda · 7 pm–midnight · Free · Saúde. Beco do Rato · Mon 6 pm–1 am · No cover · Lapa. Nova Capela · Kitchen late. Jobi · Leblon. Copacabana boardwalk kiosks. Dark: Blue Note Rio · Rio Scenarium · Carioca da Gema. Rio de Janeiro nightlife Monday March 23 2026. Tomorrow: Alma Naidu Blue Note Rio Tue 8 pm. Carioca da Gema reopens Tue. Delia Fischer + Will Magalhães Wed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment