MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · RT Nightlife Desk Pedra do Sal runs its legendary Monday roda in Saúde · Beco do Rato holds the line in Lapa · Major venues dark · The city resets after Lollapalooza weekend 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Monday is the quietest night in Rio de Janeiro nightlife - and that is exactly the point. The major venues are dark: Blue Note Rio, Rio Scenarium, Carioca da Gema, Fundição Progresso - all closed. What stays open is where the city keeps its truest character. In, theruns its legendary Monday roda - every week for more than 20 years, from 7 pm to midnight, free, outdoors, at the foot of the carved stone staircase that marks the birthplace of carioca samba. Largo João da Baiana fills with hundreds of people: tourists, locals, dancers, vendors selling caipirinhas from coolers - the most authentic street samba experience in the city. Inholds the line: open from 6 pm to 1 am, no cover, samba de raiz every single day since 2005.stays open with its late kitchen - the Lapa anchor since 1903. Inruns cold chopp and coxinha on the pavement. Thestay open late. Lollapalooza is over - the city exhales. This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro nightlife coverage for expats and visitors. Mostly sunny - 27 °C, 35 % chance of rain. Light layers, easy shoes for the cobblestones at Pedra do Sal. Samba · Street Roda · Free Pedra do Sal - Monday Roda · 7 pm to Midnight → Saúde · Largo João da Baiana · Free · Birthplace of carioca samba Samba · Botequim · Free Beco do Rato - Monday 6 pm to 1 am · No Cover → Lapa · R. Joaquim Silva, 11 · Samba de raiz every single day Botequim · Late Kitchen Nova Capela - Open Daily Since 1903 → Lapa · Av. Mem de Sá, 96 · Kitchen late · Cabrito assado Botequim · Chopp · Leblon Jobi - Classic Botequim · Leblon → Leblon · R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166 · Metro Antero de Quental 02 Top Picks Today Fast scan 1 Pedra do Sal - Monday Roda · Free · Birthplace of Samba 7:00 pm–midnight · Largo João da Baiana – Saúde · Street samba · 20+ years running 2 Beco do Rato - Monday 6 pm to 1 am · No Cover R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa · Samba de raiz · Every single day since 2005 · Cash/PIX at door 3 Nova Capela - Botequim Since 1903 · Kitchen Late Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa · Cabrito assado · No cover · The anchor that never closes 4 Jobi - Classic Botequim · Leblon · Cold Chopp R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166 – Leblon · Monday-night calm · Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4) 5 Copacabana Boardwalk · Kiosks · 27 °C Evening Open late · Beachfront promenade · Caipirinha and ocean breeze · The city exhales 03 Full Rundown Venue by venue 1Pedra do Sal - Monday Roda Samba · Street Roda · Free

The Monday roda at Pedra do Sal is the single most important nightlife event in Rio on a Monday. Running for more than 20 years at the foot of the carved stone staircase in the Saúde neighbourhood - the birthplace of carioca samba - the roda fills Largo João da Baiana with hundreds of people every week from 7 pm to midnight. The format is outdoor, free, and unscripted: a central table of musicians plays samba de raiz while the crowd dances, drinks from cooler-vendors and food stalls, and fills the cobblestone streets of the area known as Pequena África. The atmosphere is magnetic - locals, tourists, capoeira, dancing, and a sound that carries through the narrow streets. Arrive before 8 pm for the best positioning; the crowd peaks around 9:30 pm. Closed if raining. Ride-hailing recommended for departure - the area is less well-served by metro after dark. Nearest VLT stop: Parada dos Museus.

Mon 7 pm–midnight · Free · Outdoor Largo João da Baiana – Saúde Cancelled if raining · Ride-hailing for exit 2Beco do Rato - Monday Session Samba · Botequim · Free

Monday at Beco do Rato proves the bar's central proposition: samba every single day. While every other venue in Lapa is dark, the Beco runs from 6 pm to 1 am with no cover, samba de raiz, and the relaxed energy of a Monday crowd that has nowhere else to be. The alleyway on Rua Joaquim Silva is quiet compared to Friday or Saturday - which is the appeal. Cold beer, pastéis de angu, the sound of a pandeiro in an empty Lapa. Card inside, cash or PIX at the door.

Mon 6 pm–1 am · No cover R. Joaquim Silva, 11 – Lapa Samba de raiz · Every day since 2005 3Nova Capela - Botequim Since 1903 Botequim · Late Kitchen

On Monday nights, Nova Capela is the reliable constant in a Lapa that has otherwise gone quiet. Open every day since 1903, the kitchen runs late, the cabrito assado is the signature order, and the bar on Av. Mem de Sá absorbs whoever is left in the neighbourhood. With Rio Scenarium and Carioca da Gema both dark, Nova Capela and Beco do Rato are the only game in Lapa - and Nova Capela is the one with the table and the menu. No cover, no reservation needed.

Open daily · Kitchen late · No cover Av. Mem de Sá, 96 – Lapa Cabrito assado · Since 1903 4Jobi - Classic Botequim · Leblon Botequim · Chopp · Leblon

Jobi on Rua Ataulfo de Paiva is Leblon's answer to the Monday-night question: cold chopp, coxinha, pavement tables, and the unhurried energy of a Zona Sul botequim on the quietest night of the week. No live music, no cover, no agenda - just a bar that has been doing this for decades. Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4-Yellow). The Leblon beach kiosks stay open nearby if you want sand under your feet instead of pavement.

Open daily · No cover · Cold chopp R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166 – Leblon Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4) 5Copacabana Boardwalk - Kiosks & Beach Beachfront · Open Air

Monday at 27 °C with a chance of showers - the Copacabana boardwalk is still a fine evening out. The beachfront kiosks between Leme and Copacabana Fort stay open late, the promenade is less crowded than the weekend, and the ocean breeze carries through. Bip Bip (R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50) may have a sidewalk session - check day-of, though Monday is not its strongest night. The calçadão walk south from the Blue Note building toward Leme is one of Rio's best evening strolls.

Open late · Beachfront kiosks Copacabana promenade 27 °C · 35 % rain · Light layers 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 6:00 pm - Beco do Rato Start in Lapa. No cover, samba de raiz from 6 pm. Grab a beer and warm up before heading to Saúde. R. Joaquim Silva, 11. 2 7:30 pm - Pedra do Sal · Monday roda The main event. Uber from Lapa to Saúde - 10 minutes. Arrive before the crowd peaks at 9:30 pm. Free. Cancelled if raining - check the sky. 3 10:30 pm - Nova Capela for late-night food Return to Lapa for cabrito assado and cold beer at the 1903 botequim. Av. Mem de Sá, 96. The kitchen runs late. 4 Late - Copacabana boardwalk or Jobi If Zona Sul calls: Copacabana kiosks for a nightcap, or Jobi in Leblon for the last chopp of the night. Tomorrow the city wakes up - Blue Note Rio reopens with Alma Naidu. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Monday after 10 pm is the thinnest the circuit gets all week.runs until midnight - the roda winds down but the street energy holds.holds samba until 1 am.keeps the kitchen open late.stay open.in Leblon stays open for cold chopp. Everything else is dark:(reopens Tue),(reopens Wed),(reopens Tue). Tomorrow:at Blue Note Rio at 8 pm - the Mês das Mulheres continues into the final week of March.reopens with Tuesday doors 7:30 pm, show 8:30 pm, HH free 6:30–8:30 pm. 06 Plan B More today ›- R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50, Copacabana. The informal sidewalk roda is unpredictable on Mondays. Free. ›Blue Note Rio (Tue–Fri shows). Rio Scenarium (Wed–Sat). Carioca da Gema (Tue–Sat). Fundição Progresso (event-dependent). Pedra do Sal is Monday-only - this is it. ›Day 1 - Deftones, Tyler the Creator. Day 2 - Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Skrillex. Day 3 - Lorde, Kygo. Three days, Interlagos, done. Cypress Hill Vivo Rio was cancelled. ›- Alma Naidu at 8 pm. Single session. Mês das Mulheres continues. HH from 5 pm on the calçadão - free entry. ›- Reopens for the week. Doors 7:30 pm, show 8:30 pm. Happy Hour free entry 6:30–8:30 pm. Dose dupla caipirinha, Original R$12.99. ›- Delia Fischer "Estreia do Show Solar" at 8 pm + Will Magalhães Quarteto at 10:30 pm. Rio Scenarium reopens Wed 7 pm–1 am. ›35 % chance of rain tonight. Pedra do Sal is outdoors and cancels if raining - check the sky before heading to Saúde. Beco do Rato and Nova Capela are covered alternatives. 07 Getting Around Transport intelThis Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide notes that metro covers the main circuits: Cinelândia/Carioca for Lapa (Beco do Rato, Nova Capela), Cardeal Arcoverde for Copacabana. For Pedra do Sal in Saúde, the VLT stop Parada dos Museus is the closest - but ride-hailing (99 or Uber) is more practical, especially for departure after dark. Last trains around midnight.Mostly sunny turning partly cloudy - 27 °C, 35 % rain. Carry a compact umbrella. If showers arrive, Pedra do Sal will cancel - pivot to Beco do Rato or Nova Capela in Lapa.99 and Uber operate normally. Monday surge is the lowest of the week. Lapa to Saúde is 10 minutes. Copacabana to Lapa is 15 minutes.Rio de Janeiro on a Monday night is quiet. Pedra do Sal draws a large crowd but the surrounding streets in Saúde are less well-lit - arrive and depart by ride-hailing. In Lapa, the Beco do Rato and Nova Capela corridor on Rua Joaquim Silva and Mem de Sá is well-populated. Standard awareness applies. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Saúde / Pequena África Pedra do Sal · Monday roda · Free Pedra do Sal (Largo João da Baiana): Mon 19h–0h, free, outdoor. The birthplace of carioca samba. VLT Parada dos Museus or ride-hailing. Cancelled if raining. Lapa Beco do Rato · Nova Capela · Quiet Monday Beco do Rato (R. Joaquim Silva, 11): Mon 18h–1am, no cover. Nova Capela (Av. Mem de Sá, 96): kitchen late. Rio Scenarium and Carioca da Gema both dark. Metro Cinelândia or Carioca. Copacabana Boardwalk · Kiosks · Monday calm Beachfront kiosks open late. Bip Bip (R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50): check day-of. Blue Note Rio dark tonight - reopens Tue with Alma Naidu. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde. Leblon Jobi · Botequim · Monday evening Jobi (R. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1166): cold chope, Monday-evening calm. The Zona Sul at its quietest. Metro Antero de Quental (Line 4). The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide Compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Pedra do Sal · Monday roda · 7 pm–midnight · Free · Saúde. Beco do Rato · Mon 6 pm–1 am · No cover · Lapa. Nova Capela · Kitchen late. Jobi · Leblon. Copacabana boardwalk kiosks. Dark: Blue Note Rio · Rio Scenarium · Carioca da Gema. Rio de Janeiro nightlife Monday March 23 2026. Tomorrow: Alma Naidu Blue Note Rio Tue 8 pm. Carioca da Gema reopens Tue. Delia Fischer + Will Magalhães Wed.