Gujarat Leads India's TB Eradication, Hits 94% Of NITI Aayog Targets

Gujarat is rapidly closing in on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Tuberculosis-Free India, achieving an impressive 94 per cent of the ambitious TB registration and treatment targets set by NITI Aayog, cementing its status as a national frontrunner in disease eradication. Driven by the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has hit remarkable milestones in the fight against TB, a press release said.

Remarkable Clinical Achievements

The scale of this healthcare triumph is detailed in fresh clinical data released by the Gujarat Health Department. Against a formidable target of identifying 1,40,000 TB cases, the state successfully tracked down and registered 1,31,801 individuals. But the focus did not stop at detection, it carried through to the finish line. "Of those identified, 1,25,301 patients were swiftly moved into active treatment. Thanks to relentless medical follow-ups, 1,21,912 patients fully completed their treatment, delivering a highly commendable 91.74% clinical recovery rate," the release said.

Financial and Nutritional Safety Nets

It stated that the state government is supporting the fight against TB with financial and nutritional support. "Recognising that the battle against TB is fought not just in clinics but in homes, the state government has heavily subsidised the financial burden on patients. Prolonged treatment often brings economic hardship, which can lead to dropped treatments," it said.

To combat the financial burden on patients, the Gujarat government disbursed Rs 49.10 crore to 92,921 TB patients in 2025 alone. Under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, patients receive a crucial Rs 1,000 monthly stipend specifically aimed at maintaining their nutritional health while they heal.

Community-Driven Nutritional Support

This financial backing is reinforced by an unprecedented wave of community support. Propelled by the Prime Minister's TB-Free India Campaign, Gujarat has successfully crowdsourced healthcare assistance by registering 31,058 Nikshay Mitras (community volunteers and sponsors) on the national portal. Driven by an active core of 10,682 volunteers, these Mitras have distributed an astonishing more than 4.49 lakh nutrition kits to patients, cementing Gujarat's position as the best-performing state in community-driven nutritional support, the release said.

Aggressive Campaign for Early Detection

The release stated that rather than waiting for patients to seek help, the Gujarat government has taken the fight to the grassroots level. Spearheading the Government of India's "100-Day Intensive TB Eradication Campaign," which launched in December 2024, the state mobilized massive door-to-door and community screening efforts.

As of March 20, 75.39 lakh people have undergone TB screening. "This proactive dragnet has successfully identified 1,63,426 new patients, seamlessly transitioning them into the state's robust treatment ecosystem before the disease could severely compromise their health or spread further into their communities," the release said.

Through a powerful combination of clinical efficiency, financial safety nets, community mobilisation, and aggressive early detection, Gujarat is not just treating Tuberculosis, it is paving a clear, replicable path to eliminating it entirely, the release added. (ANI)

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