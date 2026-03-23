Colombian Air Force Plane Crashes Near Peru Border With 110 Soldiers Onboard Rescue Operations Underway
According to the preliminary report from the authorities, at least 20 uniformed officers have been rescued alive.Also Read | KC-135 refueling aircraft crash in Iraq: All six US crew members killed President, defence minister express condolences
Perdo Sanchez, the defence minister, said the tragedy occurred as the plane was taking off from Puerto Leguizamo, deep in the country's southern Amazon region on the border with Peru, as it transported troops.
He added that the cause of the crash and the exact number of victims have not yet been determined. BluRadio cited officials who said that 110 soldiers were on board, adding that the crash took place nearly three kilometres from an urban centre.
Citing authorities, the report said that they are currently maintaining a security perimeter and are coordinating rescue and medical assistance efforts for any potential casualties.Also Read | 'I Messed Up': Harrowing Final Moments in Fatal LaGuardia Crash
In a post on X, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said, "I hope there are no fatalities in this horrific accident that should never have happened."
Slamming the bureaucratic obstacles for delaying his plans to modernise the military, Petro said, "I will grant no further delays; it is the lives of our young people that are at stake. If civilian or military administrative officials are not up to this challenge, they must be removed."National Army to issue report soon
The situation remains critical, with the National Army set to issue an official report in the coming hours outlining the number of casualties, those injured, and the preliminary cause of the incident. Search and rescue efforts have been ramped up, with specialised teams deployed across the area.
Defence Minister Pedro Sánchez said via social media that military personnel are already on site, though authorities have yet to determine the exact number of victims or the cause of the accident.
He added that all assistance measures for victims and their families have been put into action, along with a formal investigation. He also conveyed condolences to those affected and called on the public to refrain from speculation until verified details are released.About Hercules C-130 aircraft
The Hercules C-130 aircraft was first introduced in the 1950s, with Colombia acquiring its initial fleet in the late 1960s. In recent years, the country has upgraded some of its older C-130s by incorporating newer versions supplied by the United States under a programme that facilitates the transfer of surplus military equipment.
Authorities have not yet released specific details about the aircraft involved in the latest crash.
In a separate incident at the end of February, another Hercules C-130 operated by the Bolivian Air Force went down in the densely populated city of El Alto, narrowly avoiding a residential area.Also Read | C-130J Super Hercules crash: India sends black box to US for decoding data
The crash left more than 20 people dead and around 30 others injured. Currency being transported on board was scattered across the city, triggering clashes between residents and security personnel.
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