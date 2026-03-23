US Embassy Clarifies Reasons Behind Suspension Of Immigrant Visas For Bangladeshis

Dhaka: The US Embassy in Bangladesh has clarified that the recent pause on issuing immigrant visas for Bangladeshi nationals stems from concerns over the use of public welfare benefits in the United States.

In an official explanation on March 23, the embassy said, the decision was taken to ensure that immigrants do not become a“public charge” or place a financial burden on American taxpayers. The move follows findings that a comparatively high number of Bangladeshi immigrants have relied on US government assistance programmes.

According to the embassy, the temporary suspension will allow the US Department of State to carry out a comprehensive review of its screening and vetting procedures.

“We owe it to American taxpayers to make sure that immigrants do not unlawfully utilize government welfare,” the statement noted, adding that the review is intended to strengthen safeguards and ensure that immigration policies prioritise financial self-sufficiency.

The embassy also emphasised that the pause applies only to immigrant visas, which are issued for permanent residency. Nonimmigrant visas-including tourist, business and student visas-remain unaffected and will continue to be processed as usual.

Officials did not specify how long the suspension will remain in place but said further updates would be provided following the policy review.

The clarification comes amid growing concern among prospective migrants in Bangladesh, many of whom are now awaiting further guidance on the future of immigrant visa processing.

K