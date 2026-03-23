MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) Opens the Market

March 23, 2026 10:50 AM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Mark Holly, Chief Executive Officer, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie" or the "Company") (TSX: CRR), alongside Crombie's executive team and team members across the organization, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's 20th anniversary of being listed on TSX.



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Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As of December 31, 2025, Crombie's portfolio contained 308 properties comprising approximately 18.9 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at Crombie.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange