Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) Opens The Market


2026-03-23 03:05:37
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) Opens the Market

March 23, 2026 10:50 AM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Mark Holly, Chief Executive Officer, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie" or the "Company") (TSX: CRR), alongside Crombie's executive team and team members across the organization, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's 20th anniversary of being listed on TSX.


Cannot view this video? Visit:

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As of December 31, 2025, Crombie's portfolio contained 308 properties comprising approximately 18.9 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at Crombie.

MEDIA CONTACT:
 Tara Wickwire
Interim Director, Marketing and Communications
...
902-403-6391

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

MENAFN23032026004218003983ID1110896520



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search