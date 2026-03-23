MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Fife Capital Corp. Announces Termination of Letter of Intent

March 23, 2026 12:48 PM EDT | Source: Fife Capital Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Fife Capital Corp. (TSXV: FFC.P) (" Fife ") announces the termination of the letter of intent dated January 12, 2026, between Fife and Ampere Metals Pty. Limited, in respect of the proposed business combination transaction between the parties (" Proposed Transaction ") pursuant to a Notice of Termination of Letter of Intent dated March 16, 2026. The Proposed Transaction was expected to constitute the "Qualifying Transaction" of Fife, as such term is defined in TSXV Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies.

Trading in Fife's common shares was halted at the request of Fife and it is anticipated that Fife will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of the market on Thursday March 26, 2026.

Fife will continue to identify and evaluate prospective business opportunities for the completion of its qualifying transaction.

For further information contact:

Fife Capital Corp.

A. Murray Sinclair

Tel: 604-689-1428

E-mail: ...

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Source: Fife Capital Corp.