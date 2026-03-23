Platonivka And Minkivka In Donetsk Region Remain Under Control Of Ukrainian Defense Forces Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Major Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesperson for Operation Task Force "East" stated this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Information about the alleged capture of Platonivka by the enemy is not true. Both the settlement and its approaches are controlled by our units. Minkivka is under the Defense Forces' control. We ask you to verify information and its sources," he said.

According to the spokesperson, over the past day Ukrainian troops repelled seven assaults by Russian forces in the Sloviansk sector and three more in the Kramatorsk sector. At the same time, the situation remains difficult in the areas of Riznykivka, Zakytne, Fedorivka Druha, Platonivka, Minkivka, and Zaliznianske.

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"The enemy is trying to advance toward these settlements, deploying additional reserves, but is suffering increasing losses, while Ukrainian forces are delivering precise fire strikes thanks to effective reconnaissance and coordination," Shapoval said.

He emphasized that Operation Task Force "East" continues to hold its designated lines on both axes despite increased enemy pressure. Intelligence is promptly detecting enemy movements, and their attempts to advance are being stopped by fire strikes and destruction, including through the use of drone and artillery units.

"In total, over the past day, more than 180 enemy troops were eliminated, nearly 140 were wounded, and more than 2,000 pieces of weapons and equipment were destroyed or damaged," he reported.

As Ukrinform previously reported, claims about Russian advances in Vovchansk and Synkivka are not accurate.