Minister Of Investment, Spanish Ambassador Discuss Economic, Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Minister of Investment, Tariq Abu Ghazaleh has recently met the Spanish Ambassador to the Kingdom Miguel de Lucas, to discuss ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation between both countries.

During the meeting, Abu Ghazaleh stressed the importance of the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries, and to enhance investment cooperation and expanding the horizons of partnership between Jordan and Spain, ahead of the Jordanian-European Investment Conference 2026.

He added that Jordan is able to overcome "various" challenges and continue to provide a safe and attractive investment environment that enhances investor confidence and supports business sustainability, according to the Ministry of Investment statement.

Abu Ghazaleh also pointed to the most "prominent" investment opportunities available in the Kingdom, especially in the sectors of energy, infrastructure, technology and industry.

For his part, the Spanish ambassador stressed the depth of relations between the two countries, praising the efforts made to enhance the investment and business environment in Jordan, and stressing his country's keenness to consolidate economic and investment cooperation and develop partnerships between the two friendly countries.