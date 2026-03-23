USD/ZAR Analysis 23/03

MENAFN - Daily Forex) EURUSD Chart by TradingView

Another leap higher has occurred in early morning USD/ZAR trading, this as the currency pair correlates with the broad Forex market and USD centric buying remains intense. Financial institutions went into the weekend nervous and the South African Rand has shown sweeping tides of volatility hit. Have showed some strength late last week as it went back below 17.00000, the USD/ZAR finished Friday near 17.0700 depending on which platform speculators are using with escalating nervousness.

Wide spreads are normal in the USD/ZAR and the gap between bids and asks have become even broader in the past handful of days. Financial institutions are trying to protect themselves against volatility in the short-term, this because they want to be ultra cautious about sudden surprises effecting sentiment Four of Iranian War and Forex Fear

Day traders need to understand that perspectives on near-term technical values are showing what has happened in the past, not what is going to occur in the future. Week four of the Iranian war has begun and this war footing is not going disappear quickly. Friday's selloff in U.S equity indices which was steep certainly effected USD centric attitudes which grew increasingly cautious. The USD/ZAR like many other currency pairs has witnessed a large amount of volatility on Monday mornings the past few weeks, this as weekend tension has been absorbed and acted upon.

Financial institutions must deal with their outlooks which include fear of rising inflation in local economies, the USD/ZAR for all of its momentum downwards over the mid-term has seen a drastic change in attitude the past few weeks. Speculators need to be able to adapt to the swirling winds being seen in the currency marketplace. The USD/ZAR is now traversing values it saw in late November of 2025 and Dangers for the USD/ZAR

Day traders who insist on speculating currently need to embrace the potential volatility and plan practically to deal with the wide spreads in the USD/ZAR and fast price action.

Quick hitting targets may prove more reliable, but getting into a trade properly with a fill being given that was anticipated remains difficult. Entry price and take profit orders should be used by retail traders. The speed of the USD/ZAR may be enticing, but getting on the right side of direction is not easy. The USD/ZAR may look overbought to many people, but if nervous conditions persists higher ratios are not out of the question. Wagering on the USD/ZAR in the near-term will remain challenging, opportunities can easily change into dangers.

-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>USD/ZAR Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 17.23800

Current Support: 17.23100

High Target: 17.32100

Low Target: 17.17300