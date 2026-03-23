Trainer Maker On Can Use Swiss Cross On Sports Shoes
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Italiano
it
Marchio On può usare croce svizzera
Original
Read more: Marchio On può usare croce svi
The company has confirmed earlier media reports that the Swiss cross will be allowed to feature on its sports shoes.
The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) explained on Monday that the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI) had relaxed its practices. Companies that develop in Switzerland but produce abroad can – under certain conditions – use the Swiss cross.More More Workplace On faces complaint over use of Swiss cross on shoes made in Asia
This content was published on Sep 3, 2025 Swissness Enforcement has filed a complaint in China against On for using the Swiss cross on shoes made in Asia.Read more: On faces complaint over use of Swiss cross on shoes made in
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