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Trainer Maker On Can Use Swiss Cross On Sports Shoes

Trainer Maker On Can Use Swiss Cross On Sports Shoes


2026-03-23 02:11:00
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The shoe manufacturer On has been successful in its long-running battle with the Swiss authorities to use the Swiss cross on its running shoes. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Trainer maker On can use Swiss cross on sports shoes This content was published on March 23, 2026 - 14:53 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Italiano it Marchio On può usare croce svizzera Original Read more: Marchio On può usare croce svi

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The company has confirmed earlier media reports that the Swiss cross will be allowed to feature on its sports shoes.

The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) explained on Monday that the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI) had relaxed its practices. Companies that develop in Switzerland but produce abroad can – under certain conditions – use the Swiss cross.

More More Workplace On faces complaint over use of Swiss cross on shoes made in Asia

This content was published on Sep 3, 2025 Swissness Enforcement has filed a complaint in China against On for using the Swiss cross on shoes made in Asia.

Read more: On faces complaint over use of Swiss cross on shoes made in

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